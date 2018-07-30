Kirby Yates Brad Ziegler Red Sox MLB Trade Rumors Bud Norris too?

The Red Sox seem determined to add a piece to their bullpen before the MLB Trade Deadline on Tuesday afternoon. Boston does not exactly have an Achilles heel this season with 74 wins already in the books, but relief pitching is the closest thing. Kirby Yates Brad Ziegler Red Sox MLB Trade Rumors all seem to be available, as does Bud Norris.

At this stage the pitchers most likely to land with the Red Sox look to be Miami’s Brad Ziegler, St. Louis’ Bud Norris, or San Diego’s Kirby Yates.

Jon Heyman has consistently mentioned the Red Sox as a top destination for Ziegler. He most recently tweeted: “Contenders still seeking relief: Red Sox, Braves, Cubs, Mariners, Phillies, Pirates, DBacks, Dodgers. Many mentioned on the market: Yates, Kela, Iglesias, Diekman, Steckenrider, Barraclough, Conley, Clippard, Avilan, Loup, Givens, Romo, Alvarez, Duke, Ziegler, Avilan, Axford, Rodney.”

MLB analyst Jim Bowden reported yesterday that the Red Sox were one of four teams that were “in on practically every reliever available from Kela to Barraclough to Rodney to Norris to Clippard to Yates to Romo to Stammen to Parker to Conley to Diekman to Ziegler.”

Craig Mish reported that the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians have been showing the most interest in Ziegler, but Mish sent out that tweet last Thursday. Obviously much has changed since then with various trades already having gone down.

The St. Louis Post Dispatch reported Monday that the Red Sox are interested in acquiring St. Louis Cardinals closer Bud Norris via trade.

Norris might be the better route for the Red Sox to take at this stage in their roster building given that he’s on a one-year deal and at 33-years-old he may be available for cheap.

Heyman, while tweeting that the Red Sox were also looking at Yates (who just assumed the Padres closer role after the team dealt Brad Hand), also mentioned that the team has “some luxury tax concerns.”

At the same time, Red Sox boss Dave Dombrowski told NBC Sports Boston’s Evan Drellich that the Boston ownership is “totally committed” to going for it all this season. Dombrowski also said “you never like to incur a penalty, but they/we, do not want that to be a deterrent to making moves.”

