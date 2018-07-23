The way things are rolling right now, it seems that the Golden State Warriors dynasty will never end. But there is hope for the other 29 teams in the league in that Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins will all be NBA free agents next summer. Klay Thompson Lakers NBA Trade Rumors could be heating up soon.

Durant is expected to at least explore his options next time around, and Cousins is simply using this season as a chance to rebuild his stock for a big pay day in 2019. Meanwhile, Thompson has long been thought of as the most expendable player of the Warriors’ core and has been mentioned in countless trade rumors over the years. Klay was even mentioned as possibly being the key part of a sign and trade with Cleveland, when it was floated by ESPN’s Chris Haynes in February that the Warriors would explore signing LeBron James this summer. That, of course, did not come to fruition. However, LeBron’s decision to sign with the Lakers this summer could eventually impact the reigning champs.

Klay Thompson Lakers NBA Trade Rumors: New Warriors buzz

“If [Kawhi Leonard basically takes this season off again], if I’m the Lakers, I’m not going near him,” The Ringer’s Bill Simmons said on his podcast with Kevin O’Connor regarding Klay Thompson Lakers NBA Trade Rumors. “There’s too many good free agents next year. Guess who’s a free agent next year? Klay Thompson. I love Klay Thompson on the Lakers and I do not think that can be discounted. Especially if [the Warriors] win another title. His dad is still with the Lakers [as a broadcaster]. Just the Los Angeles thing. He grew up here. He’s the perfect sidekick for LeBron. They add him and they add other things. And if they keep all these young dudes, at that point just keep all the young dudes. You’re riding with the young dudes and you want to add the one veteran. Like what if [Brandon] Ingram, and Hart and Lonzo are good? What if this Lakers team is good and there is a nucleus here? And you don’t really need to take the flier on Kawhi. You just want to get somebody sturdy, who you can trust.

“It’s like, look we’ve got Klay Thompson. He can make four 3s a game. He’s going to play defense. He’s not going to need the ball. He’s an adult. We don’t have to deal with [Kawhi’s Uncle]. You don’t have to worry if his leg’s hurt and all this other stuff. Let’s just get Klay Thompson and we’re good.”

The Cavaliers, Pacers, Timberwolves and possibly the Celtics all looked into a Klay Thompson trade last summer but the Warriors rebuffed all of them, according to NBC Sports.