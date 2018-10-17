Knicks 2018-19 preview: What to watch

Finally, the New York Knicks and their fans can see the light at the end of the long, miserable tunnel.

They just might have to stomach one more bad season... maybe.

While superstar Kristaps Porzingis continues to recover from a torn ACL that will keep him out until at least Christmas, the Knicks will use 2018-19 to analyze what they have to work with around him.

Under new head coach David Fizdale, hired by president Steve Mills and GM Scott Perry, a new culture is officially here at Madison Square Garden and those currently on the Knicks roster should be looking at this season as a prolonged tryout.

Changes are on the horizon and big names are poised to be coming to the Big Apple.

With an expected two max salary slots open to bring in big-name free agents next year, here is what you should look out for this season:

Opportunity Knoxing

With no Porzingis, rookie forward Kevin Knox is going to be put under the microscope even more in New York's frontcourt. At 6-foot-9, the Kentucky product has been considered by many to be the most complete athlete taken in the 2018 NBA Draft and he showed why during the Summer League.

Knox is a threat on both ends of the floor with athleticism that will not only make him an offensive menace but also a defensive stalwart.

The 19-year-old can fly around the rim and create offenses chances when putting the ball on the floor. As his jumper continues to develop, the further you'll see his offensive numbers shoot up.

He'll also offer the Knicks the promise of a competent perimeter defender, something the organization has lacked for quite some time.

Backcourt Crisis

Fizdale has his hands full on what to do at the point guard position for an organization that hasn't had a legitimate floor general for years.

The Knicks have three young former first-round picks to run the offense in Frank Ntilikina (20), Emmanuel Mudiay (22) and Trey Burke (25).

After being selected eighth overall in the 2017 draft, Ntilikina showed that there was a ton of work to do in terms of growth. His defensive game has shown the promise of providing All-NBA levels but his offense has lagged.

Will we see KP this year?

It remains to be seen if the Knicks will be able to see Knox and Porzingis on the floor together this season.

While the Latvian’s recovery from a torn ACL is likely to go on through the winter, there is a chance that he might not see the floor at all in 2018-19.

It might not be a bad thing should he miss the entire year. The Knicks aren’t expected to compete for a playoff spot in 2018-19 and risking injury on a rebuilding year could be seen as a risky move.