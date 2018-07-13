The Knicks are still trying to lure LeBron to New York

At least Cleveland knows when to call it a day.

Still sitting right outside of Madison Square Garden is a sizable vertical billboard begging - rather, telling LeBron James to come to the Knicks in NBA free agency. Of course, LeBron chose the Lakers nearly two weeks ago and the Knicks never even got a Sixers style courtesy call. No meeting, no flirtation, not even a sniff.

The billboard reads, "King of New York? Prove it." It is accompanied by a James Knicks jersey with the number 23.

LeBron to the Knicks had been rumored for years by every one outside of LeBron's camp, because - ya know - it's New York. But it's now nearly certain that we'll never see arguably the greatest player in NBA history wearing the orange and blue.

Outside of Madison Square Garden. pic.twitter.com/fcUQbSFnuj — Metro Sports Pics (@metro_pics) July 13, 2018

LeBron billboards and murals have been all the rage this year as Philly put one up to try and lure him there, and we all saw the city of Cleveland tear down that famous 10-story Nike billboard of LeBron on July 3 - just two days after LeBron signed with the Lakers. Of course, Cleveland has this thing down to a science now in scrubbing away LeBron-related material whenever he leaves town. New York, which is the unofficial billboard capital of the world, should be better. It's possible all the billboard folks are on vacation, but again - it's been nearly two weeks.

Another classic LeBron billboard gaffe occurred back in 2012 when he won his first NBA championship. An electronic billboard on I-93 in Medford, Massachusetts actually congratulated LeBron on the title win. The issue here is that LeBron and the Heat had recently eliminated the hometown Celtics in a grueling seven game series.