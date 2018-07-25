Kyle Korver Lakers Celtics NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs ready?

The NBA trade rumor mill has quieted down a bit following last week’s monster Raptors and Spurs swap. That doesn’t mean, however, that there won’t be moves made between now and the start of the season. There have been plenty of blockbuster trades made in August over the past few years, including the Kevin Love to Cleveland deal and the Kyrie Irving to the Celtics trade. Kyle Korver Lakers Celtics NBA Trade Rumors may be heating up soon.

The past two times that LeBron James has changed locations he immediately brought a boatload of “LeBron guys” with him (think James Jones and Mike Miller with the Cavs and Zydrunas Ilgauskas with the Heat). That hasn’t really transpired yet with the Lakers as the team is avoiding multi-year contracts like the plague with the thought of making another giant splash next summer. That said, one “LeBron guy” that is seemingly available via trade right now is Kyle Korver. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey reported last week that the Sixers were looking into a trade for Korver but that hasn’t come to fruition just yet, and the Sixers made several small moves this week to round out their roster.

One would think the last team the Cavaliers would do business with right now would be the Lakers but there is already the train of thought in Cleveland that LeBron could possibly close out his career in Ohio. Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue was hugging LeBron just a couple weeks after he bolted for Los Angeles, and new Cleveland centerpiece Kevin Love recently said that he still “loved” LeBron. For more on Kyle Korver Lakers Celtics NBA Trade Rumors see below.

For all intents and purposes the Cavs have already moved on. After all, they’ve been through this before. Right now their strategy is to see if Love can become the Minnesota Love with an offense featured around him. They also will be in the business of collecting as many draft picks as possible and the Lakers may be willing to relinquish their 2019 first round pick if they can dump the salary of Luol Deng on someone. That 2019 pick might actually be valuable as well considering the Lakers are being picked to finish in the middle of the pack of the Western Conference playoff picture.

Kyle Korver Lakers Celtics NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs ready

It’s highly unlikely that the Celtics would be interested in Korver given his salary ($7.5 million) and the fact that Gordon Hayward and Jayson Tatum will be getting most of shots from the perimeter. If there was just one year left on Korver’s deal then the Celtics might pick up the phone but the 37-year-old is already locked into the 2019-20 season as well.

Korver may be one of those patented Danny Ainge buyout-guys down the road in the form of a Greg Monroe, Stephon Marbury and PJ Brown.