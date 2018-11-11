Lakers NBA rumors: Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant joining LeBron

The Los Angeles Lakers seem poised to accrue much more talent around LeBron James and Co. over the next year or so. At least according to one report.

A source told Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson that the Lakers are not only going to gun for Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant in free agency over the summer, but they will pursue a trade for New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis.

Durant will be just one headliner in the NBA's stacked free-agent class in the summer of 2019. Alongside the likes of Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson and Jimmy Butler, teams looking to contend in the near future will have a golden opportunity to attain some big-time assets.

While the 30-year-old Durant has it made in Golden State, coming off two-straight titles and two Finals MVP's, the general consensus is that he'll be on his way out of the Bay Area in an attempt to save his image as a player that can win a title on his own rather than just as a supporting cast member.

Some of the largest buzz during the early portions of the 2018-19 season has come from the East rather than Los Angeles as the New York Knicks have been tabbed by many as favorites to land Durant. New York would give Durant a chance to become the face and leader of a franchise that would immediately be thrust into a contending status with him on the roster. Los Angeles would see him play more of a supporting role once again as it will remain James' team.

He would have to share the ball, even more, should the Lakers somehow pull off a deal for Davis like Robinson suggested.

Davis is under contract through the 2019-20 season with a $28.7 million player option in 2020-21. Should there be any indication that he'll opt out in an attempt to move to a contender via free agency, the Pelicans will likely look to cut their losses and deal him in order to collect a bounty of future assets. Obviously, the sooner they deal him, the better their return will be.