Latest 2018 NFL draft order, first round draft picks

With tiebreakers figured in, here is where each team is slated to pick in the 2018 NFL draft thus far.
Dyer, Jets, Giants

With 13 weeks in the books the potential draft landscape is starting to take shape amongst NFL teams. Where would your favorite team be picking if the season ended today?

1. Cleveland Browns (0-12)

2. NY Giants (2-10)

3. San Francisco 49ers (2-10)

4. Denver Broncos (3-9)

5. Indianapolis (3-9)

6. Chicago Bears (3-9)

7.Cleveland Browns (from Texans) (4-8)

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-8)

9. Arizona Cardinals (5-7)

10. NY Jets (5-7)

11. Washington Redskins (5-7)

12. Miami Dolphins (5-7)

13. Cincinnati Bengals (5-6)

14. LA Chargers (6-6)

15. Dallas Cowboys (6-6)

16. Oakland Raiders (6-6)

17. Detroit Lions (6-6)

18. Buffalo Bills (6-6)

19. Green Bay Packers (6-6)

20. Atlanta Falcons (7-5)

21. Buffalo Bills (from Chiefs) (6-6)

22. Baltimore Ravens (7-5)

23. Seattle Seahawks (8-4)

24. Carolina Panthers (8-4)

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4)

26. Tennessee Titans (8-4)

27. LA Rams (9-3)

28. New Orleans Saints (9-3)

29, Pittsburgh Steelers (9-2)

30. Philadelphia Eagles (10-2)

31. Minnesota Vikings (10-2)

32. New England Patriots (10-2)

 
Evan Macy
 Published : December 04, 2017 | Updated : December 04, 2017
Tags:SportsNFLNFL draftGiantsJetsEaglesPatriots
 
