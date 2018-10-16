Latest Anthony Davis NBA trade rumors, Knicks with a chance?

Even though he's locked up for the foreseeable future, New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis has not been excluded from talks about possibly switching teams soon.

The 6-foot-10 big man is signed through the 2020-21 season, but there is already a growing list of teams he would think about jumping ship for.

According to Chris Sheridan of Get More Sports, Davis is considering "five teams in the near and distant future." Among them is the New York Knicks along with the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers and, of course, the Pelicans.

Davis has developed into one of the most imposing big men in the game, averaging 28.1 points and 11.4 rebounds per game over the past two seasons alone. Playing in a loaded Western Conference that features the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets and the LeBron James-led Lakers, Davis and his Pelicans have become an afterthought on both a league and personal scale.

Still, this is a five-time All-Star who is keeping the Pelicans franchise relevant and the possibility of him leaving would be a damning blow to the organization.

But should the four teams listed by Sheridan be excited? The Knicks are probably unfazed by it, at least for now.

Is there anything special about Anthony Davis listing the New York Knicks?

Sure there is. This is an elite-level talent who has expressed a desire to play for a team that has been mired in mediocrity for the better part of two decades.

Should Knicks fans get excited about this?

No.

The only way Davis is jumping ship in the near future is if he marches into the Pelicans' office and demands a trade. Look how well that has worked out for Jimmy Butler up in Minnesota with the Timberwolves.

Pelicans management still has a few years before seriously worrying about losing Davis to free agency. Instead, they are likely focusing on improving their finish from last year when they were trounced in the Western Conference semifinals by the Warriors.

If there are clear indications that Davis has no desire to return to New Orleans in two years, that's when you will likely see trade talks legitimately pick up.

But this is the NBA and if this summer suggested anything, it's that there is little logic at times. If Davis goes on a Butler-like spree, demands a trade, and it's met by Pelicans management, there is still a slim-to-zero chance that the Knicks would make a move.

Team president Steve Mills has already made it clear when Butler initially expressed interest in coming to the Knicks that he will not trade draft picks or young assets. It will only jeopardize the rebuilding of a complete team as New York would be asked to give up talents like Frank Ntilikina or Kevin Knox.

While the Knicks are expected to have another down season in 2018-19, there is hope on the horizon. Mills and general manager Scott Perry are poised to have two max salary roster spots open next summer, meaning the Knicks are going to be major players in free agency.

Only then will you see the Knicks go after Butler, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson.

Not Anthony Davis.