Here are the best LeBron James memes from Game 1 of the NBA finals

Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors had a lot of excitement, including a dramatic moment has now become the most perfect LeBron James meme ever.

With 4.7 seconds left in regulation, Cleveland Cavaliers J.R. Smith grabbed a rebound from a missed free throw by George Hill and decided to run the clock out instead of passing the ball to one of his teammates (ahem, LeBron) to try and win the game. Instead, Smith dribbled the ball to the three-point line and passed it back to Hill, who was unable to get the shot off, which forced the game to go into overtime.

While many were wondering what J.R. Smith was thinking or if he had a mental breakdown, Smith later said he thought the game plan was to call a timeout and set up a final play. Although Smith explained his actions at the end of the game, many felt he thought his team was winning wanted to let the clock run out.

Just by the look of LeBron James' face as he watched his teammate J.R. Smith dribble the ball to the three-point line before trying to pass it to George Hill, says it all. And it was at this moment, a LeBron James meme was born.

The Golden State Warriors went on to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers in overtime, 124 to 114.

Despite all the excitement of Game 1 and LeBron James dropping 51 points, it was his reaction to J.R. Smith’s blunder that has caused Twitter to create the funniest and most relatable LeBron James meme we’ve seen in a while. We can all relate to James' frustration.

Funniest LeBron James memes from Game 1

JR Smith: I was tryna find Kyrie

LeBron: KYRIE IN BOSTON pic.twitter.com/g9ELI5DR7F — Charlie Kaczorowski (@charliekacz) June 1, 2018

When the Chopped contestant goes to the ice cream machine pic.twitter.com/pVVJRoHoEb — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) June 1, 2018

the accuracy of disappointment at its finest #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/hzBgw3uvlY — cami (@WallStFlex) June 1, 2018

“We just left a rest stop! Why didn’t you go then?” pic.twitter.com/ExXXogeocs — David Steele (@David_C_Steele) June 1, 2018

And the one LeBron James meme all dog owners can relate to