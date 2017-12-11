Home
 
Lindsey Vonn suffers back injury during ski race, Trump supporters celebrate

People took to Twitter to say she deserved to get injury for her recent comments about the president.
By
Lenyon Whitaker
 Published : December 11, 2017
Lindsey Vonn Twitter Backlash for Trump statement
Lindsey Vonn of USA during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Super G on December 9, 2017 in St Moritz, Switzerland. Credit: Getty Images

American Olympic ski racer Lindsey Vonn suffered a back injury on Saturday during a super-G race at the St. Moritz resort in Switzerland.

Vonn let her fans know she would not participate in the following race on Sunday.

“Unfortunately I will not be able to race today," Vonn tweeted Sunday. “I am extremely disappointed but my biggest goal this season is the Olympics and I need to take care of myself now so I can be ready for next week, and more importantly, for February. As always, thank you for the well wishes.”

Vonn later explained she has “acute facet (spinal joint) dysfunction" and her back “seized up” during the race.

Her injury came two days after she publicly criticized President Trump during a CNN interview. During the interview, she said does not support President Trump and she would not visit the White House to meet President Trump if she was ever invited.

"Well I hope to represent the people of the United States, not the president," Vonn said to CNN’s Christina MacFarlane.

After her appearance on CNN, the two-time Olympic medalist stood behind her views on the president during a news conference at a World Cup race last Friday.

"I was asked my opinion and I gave it," Vonn said to reporters Friday. "I mean, it's not necessarily my place to be sticking my nose in politics, but as an athlete I do have a voice, she added.”

While she has received many well wishes and support from her fans and fellow athletes, Trump supporters, however, are taking to Twitter to celebrate her injury because they believe she was being “un-American” during the interview. Some are labeling her incident as “instant karma” and are using the hashtag “TrumpCurse.” 

Trump supporters react to Lindsey Vonn back injury

U.S. Olympic ski racer Lindsey Vonn, 33, has participated in three Olympics and has won two Olympic medals. She plans to make a speedy recovery so she can continue her pursuit of an Olympic medal during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

 
Tags:Lindsey VonnDonald TrumpTwitter
 
