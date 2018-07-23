Big Baller Brand might want to roll out a baby line because Lonzo Ball just made LaVar Ball a grandpa.

TMZ Sports reported that the Los Angeles Lakers point guard’s girlfriend, Denise Garcia, gave birth to a baby girl on Sunday. The little princess’s name? A Ball family rep confirmed Zoey Christina Ball to the celebrity sports news site.

Although Ball, 20, has yet to post a picture of his newborn daughter on social media, he did commemorate her birthdate with this tweet:

That, and people did relish in calling LaVar a grandpa quickly.

Sup, grandpa! 👼🏼 — She Kill (@Keytaysky) July 23, 2018

Lonzo’s 16-year-old brother, LaMelo, also tweeted in excitement about becoming an uncle for the first time.

Uncle Melo — Melo (@MELOD1P) July 23, 2018

According to TMZ, Lonzo and Christina were high school sweethearts, having started their relationship back in their Chino Hills, California hometown.

The birth of their baby girl adds yet another momentous occasion for the Lakers this summer, as the storied franchised inked LeBron James to a four-year, $153 million deal earlier this month.

When appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live last week, Hall of Famer and Lakers president of basketball operations, Magic Johnson, was humorously asked by the late-night host, “Before you took this meeting with LeBron, did you speak to Lonzo Ball’s father to make sure it was OK to recruit him to be part of the team?”

To that, the five-time NBA champion and hoops legend burst out laughing, before answering, “I would have called you first, before I called LaVar Ball — trust me.”

All joking aside, the Lakers will look to see a lot more growth in Lonzo’s game, especially considering that they selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and then signed veteran Rajon Rondo, who plays the same position, earlier this month.

Ball averaged 10.2 points, 7.2 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game over his rookie season last year. Do you think he’ll improve those averages and help King James form a formidable one-two punch in the purple and gold?