Manchester City Hoffenheim Champions League free live stream

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City help kick off Matchday 2 of Champions League play as the Citizens look to get off the mark on Europe's biggest stage.

The English giants were shocked by French side Lyon on Matchday 1 in a 2-1 defeat at the Etihad in Manchester, an inauspicious start for a club still looking to win the largest trophy in domestic European cup competition.

It's not going to be easy as they travel to Germany to face a Hoffenheim side coming off a draw against Ukranian club Shakhtar Donetsk during Matchday 1. Even more worrying is that City is not going to have a full-strength side.

Both Benjamin Mendy and Fabian Delph are sidelined due to injury, which will likely force manager Pep Guardiola to stick with young left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, who started over the weekend in Premier League play against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Striker Sergio Aguero also is dealing with a foot injury that is putting his status for Tuesday's clash in jeopardy. If he's unable to go, look for Gabriel Jesus to start up top as he's flanked by Leroy Sane and Riyad Mahrez.

Hoffenheim recently lost to Red Bull Leipzig over the weekend in Bundesliga action and will be keen on getting things back on track considering they sit in 12th in the league table.

Regardless, this is going to be a historic night for the German club as it will be the first time it has ever hosted a Champions League group stage match after finishing third in the Bundesliga last season.

Here is how you can watch all the action this afternoon:

Hoffenheim v. Manchester City viewing information for United States

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 3

Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Pay-To-Watch Live Stream: B/R Live, fuboTV

Free live stream: Univision Deportes (TV provider info required), Reddit.com