MLB Rumors: Manny Machado Yankees, Phillies, White Sox, Mets?

As the excruciatingly long wait of a decision from Manny Machado continues, SNY's Andy Martino gave us an obvious bit of news that seemed apparent for more than a month, now.

In what can only be described as par-for-the-course when it comes to the landscape of modern professional sports, Martino "revealed" that Machado is going to sign with the highest bidder.

In December, the 26-year-old star infielder held meetings with the New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, and Chicago White Sox, the trio obviously having been considered the favorites to land him ever since. However, the Yankees have made it known that they will not break the bank on Machado, meaning that general manager Brian Cashman won't give him the $300 million contract he has been looking for.

The Yankees have made corresponding moves to suggest that Machado won't be coming to the Bronx, signing veteran infielders Troy Tulowitzki and DJ LeMahieu to keep things afloat while Didi Gregorius recovers from Tommy John surgery. Martino's report further confirmed that Machado won't be wearing pinstripes in 2019 as he won't take a discount from the Yankees.

Once again, somewhat of an obvious statement from Martino.

That leaves the Phillies and White Sox to get into a bidding war for Machado, which could drive the All-Star's contract up near that $300 million mark.

The White Sox have done everything possible to make Chicago as appealing a destination as possible for Machado. While a lucrative contract is incentive enough, they signed Machado's brother-in-law Yonder Alonso and friend Jon Jay. The three of them spend their offseasons together in Miami training.

Philadelphia though could suddenly catapult the White Sox as favorites if they come away with Bryce Harper. A report over the weekend from USA Today's Bob Nightengale revealed the Phillies are "clear-cut favorites" to sign Harper in another contract that is going to exceed the $300 million mark.

If the Phillies are willing to splash that much cash, they can gain a stranglehold on the NL East.

But Martino added that there are multiple mystery teams that are still in pursuit of Machado.

Around Queens and the New York City metropolitan area, Mets fans are praying that they might somehow be one of those teams.

While there has been no indication or inkling of who those mystery teams can be, the Wilpon family's unwillingness to give out huge contracts will only keep the Mets out of the running.

So keep dreaming, 7 Line Army.