Manny Machado Yankees MLB rumors: NYY checking in

The New York Yankees interest in Manny Machado might be higher than initially believed.

Less than two weeks after reports emerged that the Yankees desire for the star shortstop and third baseman had significantly decreased, the Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported on Monday morning that the Bronx Bombers are seeking background information on Machado.

This does not mean that the Yankees have become favorites in the Machado sweepstakes or that they are making him a top priority. However, SNY's Andy Martino added that they are "ready to pounce" should the market for the 26-year-old remain reasonable.

As it stands, Machado is currently looking for a new contract that could pay him over $300 million during a 10-year span. That kind of contract would put him close to the top of Major League Baseball's richest contracts alongside Giancarlo Stanton's mammoth deal which is also currently being paid by the Yankees.

Bringing on another enormous contract has raised the question of whether or not the Yankees would deal Stanton, who does have a no-trade clause. The belief is that he would waive the NTC should a return to his hometown in Los Angeles be in the cards.

The Yankees are apparently more interested in Machado rather than outfielder Bryce Harper, who was thrust into the Bronx rumor mill last week when his agent, Scott Boras, said he could play first base.

New York might be in need of an every-day first baseman should Luke Voit's monster second half prove to be a flash in the pan.

However, the Yankees are in need of help on the left side of their infield a bit more. Shortstop Didi Gregorius is poised to miss a large chunk of the 2019 season after underwent Tommy John surgery and Machado would be a significant upgrade.

The former Baltimore Oriole, who was dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the deadline, is coming off a career year in which he batted .297 with 37 home runs and 107 RBI.

Slotting him in at shortstop would allow the Yankees to keep Gleyber Torres at second and the defensively-troubled Miguel Andujar at third.