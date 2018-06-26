Maradona middle finger dancing video: Best of Maradona reactions

Maradona was on top of his game Tuesday in Russia

Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona stole the show at the World Cup in Russia on Tuesday as he was shown dancing with women and being generally beligerent. His best moment came when he gave a national television audience in the United States double middle fingers.

Maradona gave hecklers the double finger salute when Argentina scored the go-ahead goal against Nigeria.

The 57-year-old Maradona is a soccer legend having led Argentina to a World Cup title in 1986. He is generally considered one of the greatest soccer players of all-time in the World, right up there with Pele.

Here are some of Maradona's best reactions from Tuesday.

