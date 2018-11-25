Masin Elije Dwight Howard gay orgy controversy NSFW pics video

Dwight Howard has been at the center of many controversies involving his sexual conduct over the years but this one takes the cake. Howard was trending hard on Twitter over Thanksgiving weekend as a gay man named Masin Elije accused Howard of having gone to transsexual orgies, among other things. Elije also accused Howard’s pastor, Calvin Simmons, of harassing and threatening him.

Elije is cisgender and identifies as a gay man, according to Vibe.

Elije uploaded an exchange on her DM with Howard in an attempt to offer proof of her accusations.

Elije also wrote, “I met Dwight a while back at Wild N Out to be exact. We made eye contact and a week later he was in my DMs. I’m used to dealing with celebrities so automatically I told him to hi me from his ‘finsta’ (fake page) so our convo wouldn’t get leaked. I mean he is a ‘Legend.’

“Conversation started, escalating to nudes being sent. Escalating to me blowing his mind and him calling me every night on Instagram video chat. Time went by and shit started getting serious.”

“He was fine. 6-foot-11, goofy, very charming. No wife, and never been married so of course I was interested. I kept it real with him and he kept it real with me about everything EXCEPT one thing.”

Allegedly that “one thing” was Howard attending transgender sex parties without telling Elije.

Many on social media accused Elije of slander but he replied with the following: “[Dwight] is going to say that he had no idea his team was doing this to me or he’s going to try to sue me and my lawyers defense will be Truth because I have TONS of other evidence I knew better to upload to Twitter.”

