McGregor Khabib live stream free fight link for streaming

Here we take a look at how to live stream the Khabib Nurmagomedov versus Conor McGregor fight for free. Nurmagomedov has a sparkling 26-0 record as he has been shredding opponents since 2008. In UFC, Khabib has been ripping through the competition since 2012. Most recently he took down Edson Barboza late last year and Al Iaquinta by unanimous decision back in April.

McGregor has been in the fight game just as long as Khabib as he too got his start in 2008. The notorious one began competing in UFC in 2013 and has just one blemish on his UFC record as he lost to Nate Diaz in March of 2016. Of course McGregor got revenge on Diaz five months later when he won a majority decision.

McGregor’s last UFC fight came in November of 2016 when he toppled Eddie Alvarez by technical knockout. Needless to say, there is giant buzz around this fight.

“There have been massive ticket sales from the UK and Ireland,” White told ESPN. “This is also the largest gate we’ve ever done in Las Vegas and second biggest gate in UFC history. This thing is going to come in $17 million. This is the biggest fight we’ve ever done. Normally, we don’t ever sell the section behind me, those are our tickets we comp. The first two rows to our left, we call it Celeb row. Those are all the fighters – no fighters got tickets to this fight. Daniel Cormier will be there, he bought three tickets. I bought tickets. Ari Emanuel bought tickets. This is the first time we’ve split the media section in half. We sold half that section. We’ve never done that before either.”

There are several ways to live stream McGregor versus Khabib. Fubo TV is your best bet for live streaming UFC. Another option is the UFC Fight Pass. Here are several other options which will be updated as we get closer to the start of the fight on Saturday night.

McGregor versus Khabib free fight link 1

McGregor versus Khabib free fight link 2

McGregor versus Khabib free fight link 3