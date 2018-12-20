Mesut Ozil transfer rumors: Arsenal, Manchester United

Arsenal and striker Mesut Ozil look to be preparing for a split in January, according to the Independent.

Due to an inability to buy into new manager Unai Emery's system, Arsene Wenger's successor is willing to sell the German international once the transfer window opens next month. The situation has apparently flared up even more after Ozil was left out of the Arsenal side for its League Cup match against North London rivals Tottenham in the League Cup.

This comes less than a year after the 30-year-old signed a three-and-a-half-year extension with the club. Though the Independent notes that at the time, the dysfunctional club rushed into the deal to ensure he would not leave without Arsenal getting some form of compensation.

Prior to Ozil signing the extension back in February, he was free to speak with clubs about a transfer in January. Among one of the known interested clubs was fellow Premier League side Manchester United, a club currently in the throes of disarray.

United's view on Ozil might have changed over the past year as manager Jose Mourinho was recently fired earlier this week. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken over as caretaker manager.

Among his first things to assess at United will be the playing time of Paul Pogba, the French World Cup winner having fallen out of favor with Mourinho. But there might not be much time to stand pat as United is off to their worst Premier League start in team history and 19 points behind leaders Liverpool.

Sitting in sixth play, Champions League qualification for next season is still within reach, but things will have to turn around quickly. Ozil could be seen as an acquisition to spark just that.

In 14 appearances across all competitions this season for Arsenal, Ozil has recorded four goals and two assists. While his scoring has been far more prolific compared to last season where he had just five goals in 35 appearances, his distribution has lagged. Last year saw the German accrue 14 assists.