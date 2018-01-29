Metro Super Bowl LII live blog from Minneapolis

Metro is live in Minnesota all week ahead of the Patriots versus Eagles Super Bowl

Super Bowl LII between the Patriots and Eagles is this Sunday in Minneapolis. Getty Images

Metro is live from Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, Minnesota this week and right up through the big game between the Patriots and Eagles this Sunday.

Metro Boston's Matt Burke and Metro Philadelphia's Evan Macy will be filing reports in the build-up to the biggest annual sporting event in the world. Follow Matt Burke on Twitter @Burke_Metro and Evan Macy @Evan_Macy.

Monday, Jan. 29

Tom Brady had an out of the ordinary Monday morning, cutting short his weekly interview with WEEI early in the morning before addressing thousands of Patriots fans at Gillette Stadium in a send-off rally for the Super Bowl.

Brady was peeved with the sports radio station for what part-time host Alex Reimer said last week on the air while discussing Brady’s documentary, “Tom vs. Time.” Reimer described Brady’s 5-year-old daughter as “an annoying little pissant” and was suspended indefinitely by WEEI for the remark.

“I’ve tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect,” Brady said on “Kirk and Callahan” Monday (Reimer is often a guest on the show). “I’ve always tried to come on and do a good job for you guys. It’s very disappointing when you hear [the comments about my daughter]. My daughter or any child certainly don’t deserve that.

“I really don’t have much to say this morning. Maybe I’ll speak with you guys some other time,” Brady said before hanging up.

Brady was obviously in much better spirits at the rally as the sizable crowd showered him with cheers.

“Thank you guys for your support all year,” Brady said. “It’s been an incredible journey. We have one more to go. It’s going to be fun. Patriot Nation is stronger than ever. We have one more to go … We love you. Patriots out!”

Injury updates

Brady had the 12 stitches removed from his throwing hand last week and is good to go for Super Bowl LII.

Things are still murky, however, when it comes to Rob Gronkowski – who was limited in practice last week. Gronkowski is still in the concussion protocol. If he is cleared by an independent neurologist by the end of this week he is expected to play in Super Bowl LII.

Gronkowski is not allowed to speak with the media until he is cleared from the concussion protocol, much to the dismay of the national news media who view Gronk as the only true “quotable” player on the Pats.

... And we're off

The Patriots arrived in Minneapolis Monday, while the Eagles came a day earlier.