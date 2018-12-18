Mets MLB rumors: Latest on AJ Pollock, Juan Lagares

The Mets look to be out of the AJ Pollock pursuit. (Photo: Getty Images)

At Wilson Ramos' introductory press conference Tuesday, New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen provided a glimpse of what the immediate future holds for the franchise as an aggressive offseason continues.

That future, though, might not include veteran center fielder AJ Pollock.

While the Mets have reportedly been in search of a right-handed center fielder, as Pollock and Adam Jones were the most speculated names, that search could very well be off.

MLB.com's Anthony DiComo reported on Tuesday morning that Van Wagenen "hinted" that Pollock "may not be realistic for the Mets anymore."

"He responded to a Pollock question by saying Wilson Ramos fills the team's need for a middle-of-the-order right-handed bat," DiComo continued. "And that the club is still hopeful Yoenis Cespedes can help as well."

The injured, slugging left fielder Cespedes is projected to return from a pair of heel surgeries underwent in September and October. The 33-year-old hero of the 2015 season has played in just 119 games over the past two years.

Ramos, a catcher, was signed on Sunday after the Mets' talks of a trade with the Miami Marlins for JT Realmuto that intensified at the Winter Meetings last week, fell through.

Initial interest in Pollock and Adam Jones prompted reports of the Mets shopping right-handed center fielder Juan Lagares, one of the best defensive outfielders in the game but also one of the most injury-prone. He's played in 100 or fewer games in each of the past three seasons, including just 30 last year.

Those reports came shortly after Van Wagenen claimed the Mets were going to be relying on Lagares in 2019.

Pollock has had plenty of health issues of his own. His 2016 season was cut to just 12 games after suffering an elbow injury that required surgery. The following two seasons saw him play just 112 and 113 games.

It's derailed the career of the 31-year-old, who has a .281 career average with 162-game averages of 19 home runs and 67 RBI. His lone full season as a major leaguer in 2015 provided a glimpse of why the Mets were so interested in the center fielder as he batted .315 with 20 home runs and 76 RBI in 157 games.

Van Wagenen's possible decision to abandon the Pollock pursuit indicates that he will, in fact, slot Lagares as the team's starting center fielder come Opening Day. It's a dangerous game to play given his injury history, but it looks like the Mets believe the outfield will be able to stay afloat until Cespedes returns.