Mets MLB rumors: Mickey Callaway to be fired under new GM?

The New York Mets are on the preface of change this winter as the organization nears a decision on its new general manager. As reported earlier this week, the position is down to just three finalists in Doug Melvin, Chaim Bloom and Brodie Van Wagenen.

While the new GM will be ordered with the task of trying to turn around a big-market organization that has been run like a small one and played like a minor-league one at times, there is also the issue of what to do with manager Mickey Callaway.

The 43-year-old had a difficult first season, to say the least, as a Mets team that was at least expected to make a push for the National League East crown stumbled to a 77-85 finish, good for just fourth in the division.

Along the way came questions about Callaway's ability to manage as some questionable decisions were put under the magnifying glass, but injuries once again played a large part in the organization's fortunes for a second-straight losing season.

Still, there have been some whispers around baseball questioning Callaway's future running the team. Even he addressed those rumors and almost seemed too willing to accept his fate should he be fired.

"If they want to make a change and it's better for the Mets, then I am on board with it," Callaway said back in September (h/t Mike Puma, New York Post).

While Bloom and Van Wagenen's plans have not been disclosed, Melvin offered a glimpse of what he'll do if he's hired as the new Mets general manager.

"My feeling is that he probably deserves a chance to do this again," Melvin said on Tuesday. "I want to sit down if I get this job and talk extensively with Mickey and see his philosophy and that. But I think he probably deserves a chance because he's been a good baseball guy."

While 2018 was a lost season, it is worth noting of Callaway's success when working with the pitching staff. Jacob deGrom is likely the National League Cy Young Award winner behind a historic season while Zack Wheeler has developed into a solid No. 3 arm behind deGrom and Noah Syndergaard.