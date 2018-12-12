Mets MLB trade rumors: JT Realmuto, Yasmani Grandal latest

New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen is leaving no stone unturned during his first months at the position as his search for a franchise catcher continues.



Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings, which began Monday in Las Vegas, saw the Mets rekindle an aggressive pursuit of Miami Marlins All-Star backstop JT Realmuto.



The past two days have seen substantial progress picked up in negotiations, which ranged from a possible three-team deal involving the New York Yankees to just a straight swap between the Mets and Marlins.



Regardless of the scenario, the Mets have been given the ultimatum of giving up young, big-time talent, whether it is right-handed fireballer Noah Syndergaard, shortstop Amed Rosario, or outfielders Michael Conforto and Brandon Nimmo.



At the latest, Mike Puma of the New York Post reported that the Marlins want a package that included both Rosario and Nimmo, a price that seems far-too steep for the Mets to meet.



Should the Marlins continue to play hardball, the Mets might have to abandon hopes of acquiring their top target and switch their efforts to the free-agent market instead.



They seem plenty prepared to do so.



While in talks with the Marlins, the Mets have been linked to Yasmani Grandal, who trailed only Realmuto last year in catcher's WAR (3.6 compared to Realmuto's 4.8).



There is a significant drop-off between the two catchers just looking at skillset alone. Realmuto is a superior defensive catcher, throwing out six-percent more of would-be base stealers, with a batting average almost 40 points higher than Grandal's. Yet Grandal's on-base and slugging percentage are extremely similar to that of the Marlins star (Gandal slashed .349/.466 in 2018 while Realmuto slashed .340/.484).



The long-time Dodger also has more power, averaging 24 home runs per season over the past three years compared to Realmuto's 16. It's worth noting though that he's had far more protection in a Dodgers lineup that has been one of the best in the National League over that span.



New York has also met with veteran catcher Wilson Ramos, another offensively gifted catcher who has been unable to secure a long-term home due to injury concerns. With a career .273 batting average, the 31-year-old Ramos has put up 162-game averages of 23 home runs and 91 RBI. The problem is he's played in a combined 175 games over the past two seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays and Philadelphia Phillies.



Opting to go the free-agent route ensures that Van Wagenen won't have to give up young assets that will only create more voids to fill as the offseason progresses. It would allow the Mets to focus on bolstering their bullpen, which they began to address earlier this offseason by acquiring closer Edwin Diaz from the Seattle Mariners.