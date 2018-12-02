Mets MLB trade rumors: Noah Syndergaard, Corey Kluber

The New York Mets under new general manager Brodie Van Wagenen got the ball rolling on an offseason of change, acquiring second baseman Robinson Cano and closer Edwin Diaz from the Seattle Mariners. In return, Van Wagenen sent back Jay Bruce, Anthony Swarzak and three prospects in what is believed to be just the beginning of an aggressive winter from the Mets.

With a new starting second baseman and closer now in Queens, all eyes turn to the starting rotation and star flamethrower Noah Syndergaard, who has been a part of trade rumors since May.

The 26-year-old is one of the hardest throwers in baseball with a fastball averaging close to 100 mph. Last season saw him lead all Mets starters with 13 wins to go with a 3.03 ERA, though he struggled with injury issues for a second-straight season.

Over the past few weeks, it has been reported that the Mets discussed a deal involving Syndergaard with the San Diego Padres, who are unwilling to give up their top prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. Meanwhile, countless teams have speculated to be interested in the talented righty.

Syndergaard, who is under team control through the 2021 season is not going to come cheap though. This could be a ploy by Van Wagenen to present rival executives with an opportunity to blow the doors of the Mets' expectations for a trade. If the right team comes calling with top prospects or even MLB-ready talent to fill positions of need like at catcher or center field, it is only going to help the win-now-minded Mets.

Losing Syndergaard would obviously present a sizable void in the Mets pitching staff after NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom. There's a significant drop-off in talent from deGrom to the rest of the rotation which would include Zack Wheeler, Steven Matz, and Jason Vargas.

But it seems as though Van Wagenen is already working on re-bolstering the top of the rotation should Syndergaard go.

According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the Mets and Cleveland Indians have spoken about a trade for ace Corey Kluber, one of the top pitchers in the American League.

Like Syndergaard, Kluber is under team control through the 2021 season. The 32-year-old is a two-time Cy Young Award winner and has finished in the voting's top three in four of the last five years.

Since the 2014 season, Kluber has averaged a 17-9 record and a 2.85 ERA, numbers that are even more impressive in the American League. Bringing Kluber to the National League and to a pitcher-friendly park like Citi Field would only see those numbers improve further.

That could quickly make Mets fans forget about Syndergaard if he were to be dealt.