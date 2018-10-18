Mets MLB trade rumors: Paul Goldschmidt for Peter Alonso?

The Arizona Diamondbacks are on the verge of cleaning house this winter as a rebuild looms over the NL West franchise that went 82-80 in 2018. It's a decision that has a number of teams poised to pick up some big names in the coming months, including the New York Mets.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported on Oct. 10 that the Diamondbacks are on the verge of breaking up the team as they look to trade ace pitcher Zack Greinke and, more surprisingly, All-Star first baseman and face-of-the-franchise Paul Goldschmidt.

The 31-year-old has been one of the game's premier first basemen, though many of his accolades are lost because he plays for a small-market club.

Over his eight-year career, Goldschmidt is putting up 162-game averages of 31 home runs, 105 RBI and a .297 batting average. It's been good enough to see him finish in the top-three of National League MVP voting in three of the past six years.

However, the Diamondbacks have had made the playoffs just twice in Goldschmidt's career, which could very well be prompting this rebuild.

While it isn't a certainty that Arizona's management will trade Goldschmidt, their desire to take calls on him will bring on a slew of offers. Goldschmidt will be entering the final season of a five-year, $32 million deal in 2019 where the Diamondbacks will have a $14.5 million option to exercise, something they'll certainly do.

While unrestricted free agency looms in the winter of 2019, the Diamondbacks are poised to receive a good return for Goldschmidt, one that will feature mostly prospects for the impending rebuild.

Should the Mets pursue Paul Goldschmidt?

The Mets are in need of a starting first baseman that can provide a legitimate offensive threat in the middle of the lineup. Youngster Dominic Smith continues to struggle at the major-league level, which is going to force the organization to play right fielder Jay Bruce at first base next year.

It's a move that the organization has already announced despite having minor-league stud Peter Alonso ripping it up. In 132 games between Double-A and Triple-A this season, the 23-year-old batted .285 with 36 home runs and 119 RBI. Yet the Mets refused to take a chance on him in the final weeks of the season when the team was already well out of contention, citing his defense as a problem. Yet they were willing to play a right fielder in Bruce at first base and a first baseman in Smith in the outfield.

Should the new Mets general manager, whomever that may be, believe that the Mets need an upgrade at the position, they could very well inquire about Goldschmidt. The Diamondbacks would likely turn around and ask for Alonso though, which might be a price too steep given the last year he had in the minors. However, the Mets could be keeping Alonso in the minors to hide some deficiencies with a trade in mind.

Either way, it's something to consider if the Mets are looking for an established option at the position who has been one of the best for almost a decade.