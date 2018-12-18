Mets Wilson Ramos introduced at Citi Field

New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen was impressed by the presence of Wilson Ramos during their meeting in Las Vegas last week.

On Tuesday, he made sure that everyone else experienced it as the Mets' newest catcher was introduced at Citi Field after inking a two-year deal worth $19 million on Sunday with a third-year option for the 2021 season.

"This guy commanded the room," Van Wagenen said. "His poise, his confidence was pretty compelling to us. Ultimately by the end of the week... we made him a priority for us."



It's a reasonable deal for one of the best offensive catchers in baseball when healthy as the Mets tick off another item on their offseason checklist. Ramos is just the latest move pulled off by Van Wagenen, who also acquired second baseman Robinson Cano, closer Edwin Diaz, and reliever Jeurys Familia since being appointed GM.

"With this signing, we continue to address some of the offseason goals that we outlined," Van Wagenen said. "We haven't been shy, we haven't been bashful."



Over the past three seasons, Ramos batted .298 with 162-game averages of 26 home runs and 98 RBI. The issue though has been his health as a torn ACL and hamstring injuries have limited him to a combined 175 games over the last two seasons.



Regardless, Ramos is coming off an All-Star campaign in 2018 in which he batted .306 with 15 home runs and 70 RBI for the Tampa Bay Rays and Philadelphia Phillies. And health has become a top priority.

"I've been working with my agility. I'm not working on my knee anymore because I feel 100-percent on it," Ramos said. "I don't pay attention to my knee. Just concentrating on working on my running."



It's a major consolation prize for general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, who aggressively pursued a trade with the rebuilding Miami Marlins for All-Star catcher JT Realmuto. The asking price from the Derek Jeter-owned club was far-too steep, though, as a number of proposed deals required the Mets to give up a combination of outfielders Michael Conforto, Brandon Nimmo, shortstop Amed Rosario or starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard.



On Monday, it was reported that the Mets could have had Realmuto in a straight swap for Syndergaard, but the Mets balked despite their puzzling decision to include the 26-year-old fireballer in trade talks throughout the past month.



The Mets were also linked with the likes of Martin Maldonado and Yasmani Grandal before completing the deal for Ramos.

"We found ourselves in a fortunate position to choose our path rather than have others to choose our path," Van Wagenen said. "It became clear to us that Wilson was the right guy for us, even going back to the GM meetings, Wilson's agent emphasized his work ethic, his physicality...and his desire to play for the New York Mets."

Now on his third NL East team after playing for the Washington Nationals and Phillies, Ramos is poised to work with the most talented pitching staff he'll likely ever see with Syndergaard, NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, and the ever-improving Zack Wheeler.

"I know I can help this team to win. Everybody knows me already and what I can do. And this is what I can do with this team," Ramos said. "They have a really good team, I know a couple guys on this team and in this rotation are really good... I want to win and I feel this team can win."



Ramos is expected to be backed up by Travis d'Arnaud. The 29-year-old backstop, who has experienced a litany of struggles and injuries that have derailed his development into New York's long-term answer behind the plate, will likely have ample opportunities to get starts to ensure the complete health and preservation of Ramos.

"This action should demonstrate to the fans that we say what we do and we do what we say," Van Wagenen said. "Today we get to say that Wilson Ramos as the newest member of the New York Mets."