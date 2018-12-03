Mike McCarthy Jets NFL rumors: Next head coach?

The writing was on the wall, but Sunday night saw the end of the Mike McCarthy era in Green Bay as the Packers fired their head coach of 13 years.

It was a move earlier than expected as many considered the 55-year-old to be shown the door after the 2018 season. Yet an embarrassing 20-17 loss to the hapless Arizona Cardinals was the last straw, dropping the Packers to 4-7-1 on the year.

Despite the poor season and an apparent falling out with Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, McCarthy is not going to be unemployed for very long. Winning a Super Bowl with the Packers in 2011, McCarthy is going to be a hot commodity among teams looking to make a change at the head coaching position.

Among those teams is likely going to be the New York Jets as Todd Bowles continues to prove his inability to lead the rebuilding franchise. Gang Green blew a 19-6 second-half lead on Sunday to the Tennessee Titans, including a final drive that saw four penalties assist Marcus Mariota and Co. to a victory.

It's just the latest disaster in the Bowles era, one that has included the mismanaging of rookie quarterback Sam Darnold that has resulted in possessing one of the worst offenses in football, a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills and countless second-half collapses.

Despite two-consecutive 5-11 seasons, the Jets were expected to at least show some improvement this season. Instead, only the Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers have fewer wins than the Bowles-led Jets in 2018.

While the screams to fire Bowles immediately have grown louder each and every week, the Jets are expected to fire him after the season because the current coaching staff lacks a viable interim head coach.

When the day comes, expect to see McCarthy atop the list seeing as he has one of the most impressive resumes of available candidates. Last week, Metro took a look at five-possible head-coaching candidates for the Jets job that also included Super Bowl winner John Harbaugh, along with his brother, Jim, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael and Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator John DeFilippo.