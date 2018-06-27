MLS Notebook: Pachuca after Christian Ramirez, Poku coming back?

After a solid debut season in the MLS for expansion side Minnesota United, Christian Ramirez earned a call-up to the United States national team in January.

Now, he could be preparing for a move from MLS if recent news points to anything.

A source in Mexico tells Metro that Ramirez recently had a $1.2 million transfer offer tendered by a Mexican club to Minnesota to acquire his services. The club, the source in Mexico said is Pachuca, a side that has had a fair amount of success in recent years including in the CONCACAF Champions League.

The offer was rejected by Minnesota, the source said, as the MLS club rates his value as significantly higher. The club isn’t eager to sell the promising and competent young striker one league source tells Metro.

Ramirez joined Minnesota in 2014 when they were members of the NASL. He transitioned to the MLS side for their expansion season a year ago. He led ‘The Loons’ in scoring last year with 14 goals and scored the club’s first goal in MLS.

Having turned 27-years old this past spring, Ramirez is in the prime of his career. He has four goals and an assist in 13 appearances in league play this year.

While Pachuca’s initial offer might have been rebuffed, it appears that Ramirez has other admirers that could lead to potential interest. The source said that other Mexican clubs are trailing Ramirez as are a couple of teams in Europe.

MLS NOTES

* A source indicated to Metro that Oliver Mintzlaff, Red Bull Global Head of Soccer, is expected to be in New Jersey this week to meet with the New York organization.

* Kwado Poku, who formerly played for New York City FC, has interest in returning to play in the United States. A source tells Metro that the 26-year old attacking player, currently on the books of Russian club FC Anzhi Makhachkala, would be keen on a return stateside.

A handful of teams in MLS and the USL are interested in the player if he’s released from his Russian club. Poku spent part of two seasons with New York City FC prior to a move to Miami FC in the NASL and then joining his current club in Russia.

* It was a good weekend for local teams. A crowd of 20,827 watched fireworks and a 3-0 win by RBNY over FC Dallas in New Jersey last Saturday. NYCFC had their own big afternoon last weekend with a 2-1 win over reigning MLS Cup holders Toronto FC in front of 23,930 at Yankee Stadium.

In the NPSL, Morristown-based FC Motown dismantled the Electric City Shock 6-0. Motown is now 7-0 on the year.