Is Molly Qerim married? Did ESPN First Take host get hitched?

Congratulations are in order for Jalen Rose and Molly Qerim. The New York Post reported Thursday that the ESPN personality and former NBA star secretly tied the knot with the ESPN First Take host in New York City, before they enjoyed their honeymoon in Turks and Caicos. A day after the story surfaced, Rose and Qerim confirmed the report with Instagram posts showing off their beautiful wedding photo.

Just Married. #Blessed A post shared by Jalen Rose (@jalenvseverybody) on Jul 20, 2018 at 11:33am PDT

Besa A post shared by Molly Qerim Rose (@mollyqerim) on Jul 20, 2018 at 11:24am PDT

We should have known something was up when Qerim posted this IG shot of her and Rose boo’d up last week.

The latest on Molly Qerim and Jalen Rose

The newlyweds even got a special shout out from the legendary Dick Vitale, who tweeted:

Thank you so much! That’s goals. ❤️ — Molly Qerim Rose (@MollyQerim) July 20, 2018

Although their wedding ceremony might have been done secretly, their relationship hasn’t exactly been kept private from the public. After all, Rose, 45, did tweet out this photo of he and Qerim, 34, together back in July 2016.

Rose and Qerim certainly make quite the sports media power couple, especially considering their prominent positions at the Worldwide Leader in Sports. And there’s even more good news for the couple, as Qerim took to her IG account on Monday and shared the news that First Take with Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman and herself are moving to New York City. Watch her excitement in this video below.

Smith was equally excited to share the news.

.@stephenasmith and @MollyQerim react to news about the move to the Big Apple. 🍎😂 pic.twitter.com/u2k99nExpT — First Take (@FirstTake) July 23, 2018

What a special time in their lives. Congrats to Molly and Jalen!