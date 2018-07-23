Sports

Is Molly Qerim married? Did ESPN First Take host get hitched?

Qerim has been dating former NBA star Jalen Rose
 July 23, 2018
Congratulations are in order for Jalen Rose and Molly Qerim. The New York Post reported Thursday that the ESPN personality and former NBA star secretly tied the knot with the ESPN First Take host in New York City, before they enjoyed their honeymoon in Turks and Caicos. A day after the story surfaced, Rose and Qerim confirmed the report with Instagram posts showing off their beautiful wedding photo.

 
 

We should have known something was up when Qerim posted this IG shot of her and Rose boo’d up last week.

 

 

 

 

 

The latest on Molly Qerim and Jalen Rose

The newlyweds even got a special shout out from the legendary Dick Vitale, who tweeted:

Although their wedding ceremony might have been done secretly, their relationship hasn’t exactly been kept private from the public. After all, Rose, 45, did tweet out this photo of he and Qerim, 34, together back in July 2016.

 

Rose and Qerim certainly make quite the sports media power couple, especially considering their prominent positions at the Worldwide Leader in Sports. And there’s even more good news for the couple, as Qerim took to her IG account on Monday and shared the news that First Take with Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman and herself are moving to New York City. Watch her excitement in this video below.

 

 

Smith was equally excited to share the news.

 

 

What a special time in their lives. Congrats to Molly and Jalen!

