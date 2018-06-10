NBA Mock Draft 2018: Deandre Ayton trade coming?

We are nearly three weeks away from the 2018 NBA Draft, and it would be quite boring if we didn’t have at least a little noise regarding Deandre Ayton between now and then. This past weekend Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman provided some doubt that the Suns would take Ayton, reporting that the Phoenix Suns have been looking to bring in Trae Young for a workout. The conventional wisdom is that the Suns would take Ayton with the first pick and jump into the lottery via a trade in order to pick Young as well.
Sources confirm: Phoenix Suns have been trying to bring in Trae Young for dinner/workout, but scheduling has made it difficult. Meeting to likely take place at some point before draft. Evidence Phoenix will be looking to add a 2nd top-10 pick.— Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) June 9, 2018
But Suns GM Ryan McDonough is a Danny Ainge disciple, and he no doubt took notes on the fleecing that Ainge pulled off last year with the Sixers. Ainge moved back in the NBA Draft two spots in order to take the player he wanted to take all along – Jayson Tatum. At the time, however, Tatum’s draft stock around the NBA was much like Young’s is right now. Like Young, Tatum was seen as likely to go anywhere from No. 3 to No. 7. In the process of moving back, Ainge also picked up an extremely valuable first round draft pick from the Sixers in the rights to Sacramento’s first round pick in 2019.
If a team like the Kings, or Hawks, or Grizzlies, or Mavericks or Bulls is that smitten with Ayton, and McDonough actually believes Young is the best player in this draft (entirely conceivable) – he will surely explore the option of trading back. These teams mentioned are not going to get better overnight – even if they draft Ayton. If one of these teams were to relinquish a 2019, 2020 or 2021 first rounder, McDonough would surely listen given the history of these type of trades and how the team that trades out of the top spot typically emerges the victor.
In this mock we have the Mavericks trading up to draft Ayton.
1. Dallas Mavericks (via Phoenix Suns): DeAndre Ayton, C, Arizona
2. Sacramento Kings: Marvin Bagley, PF, Duke
3. Atlanta Hawks: Jaren Jackson Jr,PF, Michigan State
4. Memphis Grizzlies: Luka Doncic, SG, Slovenia
5. Phoenix Suns (via Dallas Mavericks): Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma
6. Orlando Magic: Wendell Carter, PF, Duke
7. Chicago Bulls: Michael Porter, SF, Missouri
8. Cleveland Cavaliers: Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas
9. New York Knicks: Mikal Bridges, SG, Villanova
10. San Antonio Spurs: Miles Bridges, SF, Michigan State
11. Charlotte Hornets: Kevin Knox, SF, Kentucky
12. Los Angeles Clippers: Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama
13. Los Angeles Clippers: Zhaire Smith, SG, Texas Tech
14. Denver Nuggets: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky
15. Washington Wizards: Khyri Thomas, SG, Creighton
16. Phoenix Suns: Gary Trent Jr, SG, Duke
17. Milwaukee Bucks: Robert Williams, PF, Texas A&M
18. San Antonio Spurs: Kevin Huerter, SG, Maryland
19. Atlanta Hawks: Chandler Hutchison, SG, Boise State
20. Minnesota Timberwolves: Landry Shamet, SG, Wichita State
21. Utah Jazz: Omari Spellman, PF, Villanova
22. Chicago Bulls: Jerome Robinson, SG, Boston College
23. Indiana Pacers: Andernee Simons, PG, Undecided
24. Portland Trail Blazers: Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA
25. Los Angeles Lakers: Lonnie Walker, SG, Miami
26. San Antonio Spurs: De’Anthony Melton, PG, USC
27. Boston Celtics: Jalen Brunson, PG, Villanova
28. Golden State Warriors: Troy Brown, SG, Oregon
29. Brooklyn Nets: Josh Okogie, SG, Georgia Tech
30. Atlanta Hawks: Jacob Evans, SF, Cincinnati
31. Phoenix Suns: Donte DiVincenzo, SG, Villanova
32. Memphis Grizzlies: Alize Johnson, PF, Missouri State
33. Dallas Mavericks: Elie Okobo, PG, France
34. Atlanta Hawks: Austin Wiley, C, Auburn
35. Orlando Magic: Mitchell Robinson, C, USA
36. Sacramento Kings: Kevin Hervey, SF, Texas Arlington
37. New York Knicks: Malik Newman, SG, Kansas
38. Philadelphia 76ers: Tony Carr, PG, Penn State
39. Philadelphia 76ers: Grayson Allen, SG, Duke
40. Brooklyn Nets: Caleb Martin, SG, Nevada
41. Orlando Magic: Kenrich Williams, SF, TCU
42. Detroit Pistons: Trevon Duval, PG, Duke
43. Denver Nuggets: Chimezie Metu, PF, USC
44. Washington Wizards: Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, SG, Kansas
45. Brooklyn Nets: Hamidou Diallo, SG, Kentucky
46. Houston Rockets: Brancon McCoy, C, UNLV
47. Los Angeles Lakers: Goga Bitadze, C, Republic of Georgia
48. Minnesota Timberwolves: Mortiz Wagner, PF, Michigan
49. San Antonio Spurs: Rawle Alkins, SG, Arizona
50. Indiana Pacers: Yante Maten, PF, Georgia
51. New Orleans Pelicans: Keita Bates-Diop, SF, Ohio State
52. Utah Jazz: Kelan Martin, SF, Butler
53. Oklahoma City Thunder: Cody Martin, SG, Nevada
54. Dallas Mavericks: Jevon Carter, PG, West Virginia
55. Charlotte Hornets: Melvin Frazier, SG/SF, Tulane
56. Philadelphia 76ers: Keenan Evans, PG, Texas Tech
57. Oklahoma City Thunder: Shake Milton, PG, SMU
58. Denver Nuggets: Justin Jackson, SF, Maryland
59. Phoenix Suns: Devonte Graham, PG, Kansas
60. Philadelphia 76ers: Bruce Brown, SG, Miami