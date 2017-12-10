NBA Mock Draft 2018: Marvin Bagley Bulls, Michael Porter Celtics

The injury to Missouri’s Michael Porter has thrown most 2018 NBA Mock Draft’s entirely out of whack as Porter is sliding down boards in fear that he could have an injury-plagued NBA career. Most mocks, including this one, has Marvin Bagley sliding in as the new No. 1, but NBADraft.Net recently had Arizona center DeAndre Ayton going ahead of Bagley at the top.
The Bulls seem hell-bent on landing the No. 1 pick this season and the Celtics are still hoping the Lakers pick (via the Philly Markelle Fultz trade) lands somewhere between No. 2 and 5. It’s entirely possible that Porter could slide to the Celtics if that’s the case. While the Celtics already have two young small forwards who could very well blossom into bona fide NBA All-Stars, the 3 is the one position where you can never have enough talent.
1. Chicago Bulls: Marvin Bagley, PF, Duke
2. Atlanta Hawks: DeAndre Ayton, C, Arizona
3. Dallas Mavericks: Luka Doncic, SG, Slovenia
4. Boston Celtics: Michael Porter, SF, Missouri
5. Sacramento Kings: Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas
6. Memphis Grizzlies: Kevin Knox, SF, Kentucky
7. Phoenix Suns: Jaren Jackson Jr., PF, Michigan State
8. LA Clippers: Brandon McCoy, C, UNLV
9. Charlotte Hornets: Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama
10. Cleveland Cavaliers: Mikal Bridges, SG, Villanova
11. Orlando Magic: Wendell Carter, PF, Duke
12. Phoenix Suns: Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma
13. Oklahoma City Thunder: Miles Bridges, SF, Michigan State
14. New York Knicks: Chimezie Metu, PF, USC
15. New Orleans Pelicans: Robert Williams, PF, Texas A&M
16. Utah Jazz: Lagerald Vick, SG, Kansas
17. Denver Nuggets: Lonnie Walker, SG, Miami
18. Portland Trail Blazers: Dzanan Musa, SF, Bosnia
19. Philadelphia 76ers: Rawle Alkins, SG, Arizona
20. Washington Wizards: Gary Trent Jr., SG, Duke
21. Indiana Pacers: Deng Adel, SF, Louisville
22. Milwaukee Bucks: Trevon Duval, PG, Duke
23. Atlanta Hawks: Isaac Bonga, SF, Germany
24. Detroit Pistons: Jarred Vanderbilt, SF, Kentucky
25. San Antonio Spurs: Devonte Graham, PG, Kansas
26. Brooklyn Nets: Bruce Brown, SG, Miami
27. Cleveland Cavaliers: Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland
28. Golden State Warriors: Grayson Allen, SG, Duke
29. Atlanta Hawks: Austin Wiley, C, Auburn
30. Boston Celtics: Alize Johnson, PF, Missouri State