Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Sports

NBA Mock Draft 2018: Marvin Bagley Bulls, Michael Porter Celtics

The Michael Porter injury has thrown the draft out of whack
By
Matt Burke
 Published : December 10, 2017
NBA Mock Draft, 2018
Marvin Bagley of Duke is projected to go number one in most NBA mocks. Getty Images

The injury to Missouri’s Michael Porter has thrown most 2018 NBA Mock Draft’s entirely out of whack as Porter is sliding down boards in fear that he could have an injury-plagued NBA career. Most mocks, including this one, has Marvin Bagley sliding in as the new No. 1, but NBADraft.Net recently had Arizona center DeAndre Ayton going ahead of Bagley at the top.

The Bulls seem hell-bent on landing the No. 1 pick this season and the Celtics are still hoping the Lakers pick (via the Philly Markelle Fultz trade) lands somewhere between No. 2 and 5. It’s entirely possible that Porter could slide to the Celtics if that’s the case. While the Celtics already have two young small forwards who could very well blossom into bona fide NBA All-Stars, the 3 is the one position where you can never have enough talent.

1. Chicago Bulls: Marvin Bagley, PF, Duke

2. Atlanta Hawks: DeAndre Ayton, C, Arizona

3. Dallas Mavericks: Luka Doncic, SG, Slovenia

4. Boston Celtics: Michael Porter, SF, Missouri

5. Sacramento Kings: Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas

6. Memphis Grizzlies: Kevin Knox, SF, Kentucky

7. Phoenix Suns: Jaren Jackson Jr., PF, Michigan State

8. LA Clippers: Brandon McCoy, C, UNLV

9. Charlotte Hornets: Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama

10. Cleveland Cavaliers: Mikal Bridges, SG, Villanova

11. Orlando Magic: Wendell Carter, PF, Duke

12. Phoenix Suns: Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma

13. Oklahoma City Thunder: Miles Bridges, SF, Michigan State

14. New York Knicks: Chimezie Metu, PF, USC

15. New Orleans Pelicans: Robert Williams, PF, Texas A&M

16. Utah Jazz: Lagerald Vick, SG, Kansas

17. Denver Nuggets: Lonnie Walker, SG, Miami

18. Portland Trail Blazers: Dzanan Musa, SF, Bosnia

19. Philadelphia 76ers: Rawle Alkins, SG, Arizona

20. Washington Wizards: Gary Trent Jr., SG, Duke

21. Indiana Pacers: Deng Adel, SF, Louisville

22. Milwaukee Bucks: Trevon Duval, PG, Duke

23. Atlanta Hawks: Isaac Bonga, SF, Germany

24. Detroit Pistons: Jarred Vanderbilt, SF, Kentucky

25. San Antonio Spurs: Devonte Graham, PG, Kansas

26. Brooklyn Nets: Bruce Brown, SG, Miami

27. Cleveland Cavaliers: Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland

28. Golden State Warriors: Grayson Allen, SG, Duke

29. Atlanta Hawks: Austin Wiley, C, Auburn

30. Boston Celtics: Alize Johnson, PF, Missouri State

 
Tags:NBACelticsSixersKnicksNets
 
Consider AlsoFurther Articles
Latest News

 
Trending