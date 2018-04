NBA Mock Draft Luka Doncic Trae Young to Bulls Cavs

There is typically some shifting in position in the NBA Draft Lottery and there is typically a big NBA trade which takes place around draft day. Charlotte, which is currently sitting at No. 11 in the draft, could look to move up by trading away Kemba Walker to a point-guard needy team. Walker seems like the most likely All-Star caliber player to be traded this summer and it’s why we have the Hornets taking a point guard here. At the top of this NBA Mock Draft we have Marvin Bagley and Michael Porter rising which means Luka Doncic – widely considered the top European prospect since Kristaps Porzingis – could fall to a team like the Chicago Bulls, who would gladly scoop him up at six. Here is a Round 1-2 mock.