NBA Mock Draft rumors: Full two round picks, 1-60

Looking at the stock of Michael Porter in the 2018 NBA Draft
By
Matt Burke
 Published : April 30, 2018
Michael Porter is expected to be a top pick in the NBA Draft. Getty Images
The player to watch most closely in this upcoming NBA Draft, now less than two months away, has to be Missouri swingman Michael Porter as Porter has the potential to absolutely wind up as the best player in the Class of 2018. The downside is that Porter could also end up being the biggest whiff in this relatively deep draft given his injury history.
 
Porter’s ultimate comp is Kevin Durant, which will surely entice teams during his workouts. Seeing a dude as big as Porter (6-foot-10) stroke the ball as well as he can will solidify his position as a top five pick.
 
But with players like DeAndre Ayton, Luka Doncic, Marvin Bagley, Trae Young and Jaren Jackson in the mix to go in the top three – Porter could “fall” to the Hawks, who own the fourth pick. Porter had a procedure known as a microdiscectomy to alleviate a herniated disc, and any time you’re talking about back injuries NBA teams will pause – particularly GMs who are on the hot seat (we’re looking at you Ryan McDonough, Chris Wallace, and Donnie Nelson). 
 
1. Phoenix Suns: DeAndre Ayton, C, Arizona
 
2. Memphis Grizzlies: Luka Doncic, SG, Slovenia
 
3. Dallas Mavericks: Marvin Bagley, PF, Duke
 
4. Atlanta Hawks: Michael Porter, SF, Missouri
 
5. Orlando Magic: Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma
 
6. Chicago Bulls: Jaren Jackson Jr., PF, Michigan State
 
7. Sacramento Kings: Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas
 
8. Cleveland Cavaliers: Wendell Carter, PF, Duke
 
9. New York Knicks: Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama
 
10. Philadelphia 76ers: Kevin Knox, SF, Kentucky
 
11. Charlotte Hornets: Mikal Bridges, SG, Villanova
 
12. Los Angeles Clippers: Miles Bridges, SF, Michigan State
 
13. Los Angeles Clippers: Khyri Thomas, PG, Creighton
 
14. Denver Nuggets: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky
 
15. Washington Wizards: Mitchell Robinson, C, USA
 
16. Phoenix Suns: Gary Trent Jr, SG, Duke
 
17. Milwaukee Bucks: Lonnie Walker, SG, Miami
 
18. San Antonio Spurs: Dzanan Musa, SF, Bosnia
 
19. Atlanta Hawks: Robert Williams, PF, Texas A&M
 
20. Minnesota Timberwolves: Trevon Duval, PG, Duke
 
21. Utah Jazz: Jontay Porter, PF, Missouri
 
22. Chicago Bulls: Anfernee Simons, PG, Undecided
 
23. Indiana Pacers: Jalen Brunson, PG, Villanova
 
24. Portland Trail Blazers: Zhaire Smith, SG, Texas Tech
 
25. Los Angeles Lakers: Grayson Allen, SG, Duke
 
26. Philadelphia 76ers: Brandon McCoy, C, UNLV
 
27. Boston Celtics: Troy Brown, SG, Oregon
 
28. Golden State Warriors: Donte DiVincenzo, SG, Villanova
 
29. Brooklyn Nets: Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA
 
30. Atlanta Hawks: Bruce Brown, SG, Miami
 
31. Phoenix Suns: Shake Milton, SG, SMU
 
32. Memphis Grizzlies: Omari Spellman, PF, Villanova
 
33. Atlanta Hawks: Moritz Wagner, PF, Michigan
 
34. Dallas Mavericks: Landry Shamet, PG, Wichita State
 
35. Orlando Magic: Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, SG, Kansas
 
36. Sacramento Kings: Elie Okobo, PG, France
 
37. New York Knicks: Hamidou Diallo, SG, Kentucky
 
38. Philadelphia 76ers: Caleb Martin, SG, Nevada
 
39. Philadelphia 76ers: Jevon Carter, PG, West Virginia
 
40. Brooklyn Nets: Malik Newman, SG, Kansas
 
41. Orlando Magic: Tony Carr, PG, Penn State
 
42. Detroit Pistons: Goga Bitadze, C, Republic of Georgia
 
43. Denver Nuggets: Justin Jackson, SF, Maryland
 
44. Washington Wizards: Keita Bates-Diop, SF, Ohio State
 
45. Brooklyn Nets: Cody Martin, SG, Nevada
 
46. Houston Rockets: Josh Okogie, SG, Georgia Tech
 
47. Los Angeles Lakers: Kendall Stephens, SG, Nevada
 
48. Minnesota Timberwolves: Chandler Hutchison, SG, Boise State
 
49. San Antonio Spurs: Rawle Alkins, SG, Arizona
 
50. Indiana Pacers: Robert Franks, SF, Washinton State
 
51. New Orleans Pelicans: Kerwin Roach, SG, Texas
 
52. Utah Jazz: Kevin Hervey, SF, Texas Arlington
 
53. Oklahoma City Thunder: Chimezie Metu, PF, USC
 
54. Dallas Mavericks: Jalen Hudson, SG, Florida
 
55. Charlotte Hornets: Jaylen Adams, PG, St. Bonaventure
 
56. Philadelphia 76ers: Jacob Evans, SF, Cincinnati
 
57. Oklahoma City Thunder: Devonte Graham, PG, Kansas
 
58. Denver Nuggets: Austin Wiley, C, Auburn
 
59. Phoenix Suns: De’Anthony Melton, SG, USC
 
60. Philadelphia 76ers: Keenan Evans, PG, Texas Tech
 

 
