NBA Mock Draft rumors: Full two round picks, 1-60

The player to watch most closely in this upcoming NBA Draft, now less than two months away, has to be Missouri swingman Michael Porter as Porter has the potential to absolutely wind up as the best player in the Class of 2018. The downside is that Porter could also end up being the biggest whiff in this relatively deep draft given his injury history.

Porter’s ultimate comp is Kevin Durant, which will surely entice teams during his workouts. Seeing a dude as big as Porter (6-foot-10) stroke the ball as well as he can will solidify his position as a top five pick.

But with players like DeAndre Ayton, Luka Doncic, Marvin Bagley, Trae Young and Jaren Jackson in the mix to go in the top three – Porter could “fall” to the Hawks, who own the fourth pick. Porter had a procedure known as a microdiscectomy to alleviate a herniated disc, and any time you’re talking about back injuries NBA teams will pause – particularly GMs who are on the hot seat (we’re looking at you Ryan McDonough, Chris Wallace, and Donnie Nelson).

1. Phoenix Suns: DeAndre Ayton, C, Arizona

2. Memphis Grizzlies: Luka Doncic, SG, Slovenia

3. Dallas Mavericks: Marvin Bagley, PF, Duke

4. Atlanta Hawks: Michael Porter, SF, Missouri

5. Orlando Magic: Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma

6. Chicago Bulls: Jaren Jackson Jr., PF, Michigan State

7. Sacramento Kings: Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas

8. Cleveland Cavaliers: Wendell Carter, PF, Duke

9. New York Knicks: Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama

10. Philadelphia 76ers: Kevin Knox, SF, Kentucky

11. Charlotte Hornets: Mikal Bridges, SG, Villanova

12. Los Angeles Clippers: Miles Bridges, SF, Michigan State

13. Los Angeles Clippers: Khyri Thomas, PG, Creighton

14. Denver Nuggets: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky

15. Washington Wizards: Mitchell Robinson, C, USA

16. Phoenix Suns: Gary Trent Jr, SG, Duke

17. Milwaukee Bucks: Lonnie Walker, SG, Miami

18. San Antonio Spurs: Dzanan Musa, SF, Bosnia

19. Atlanta Hawks: Robert Williams, PF, Texas A&M

20. Minnesota Timberwolves: Trevon Duval, PG, Duke

21. Utah Jazz: Jontay Porter, PF, Missouri

22. Chicago Bulls: Anfernee Simons, PG, Undecided

23. Indiana Pacers: Jalen Brunson, PG, Villanova

24. Portland Trail Blazers: Zhaire Smith, SG, Texas Tech

25. Los Angeles Lakers: Grayson Allen, SG, Duke

26. Philadelphia 76ers: Brandon McCoy, C, UNLV

27. Boston Celtics: Troy Brown, SG, Oregon

28. Golden State Warriors: Donte DiVincenzo, SG, Villanova

29. Brooklyn Nets: Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA

30. Atlanta Hawks: Bruce Brown, SG, Miami

31. Phoenix Suns: Shake Milton, SG, SMU

32. Memphis Grizzlies: Omari Spellman, PF, Villanova

33. Atlanta Hawks: Moritz Wagner, PF, Michigan

34. Dallas Mavericks: Landry Shamet, PG, Wichita State

35. Orlando Magic: Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, SG, Kansas

36. Sacramento Kings: Elie Okobo, PG, France

37. New York Knicks: Hamidou Diallo, SG, Kentucky

38. Philadelphia 76ers: Caleb Martin, SG, Nevada

39. Philadelphia 76ers: Jevon Carter, PG, West Virginia

40. Brooklyn Nets: Malik Newman, SG, Kansas

41. Orlando Magic: Tony Carr, PG, Penn State

42. Detroit Pistons: Goga Bitadze, C, Republic of Georgia

43. Denver Nuggets: Justin Jackson, SF, Maryland

44. Washington Wizards: Keita Bates-Diop, SF, Ohio State

45. Brooklyn Nets: Cody Martin, SG, Nevada

46. Houston Rockets: Josh Okogie, SG, Georgia Tech

47. Los Angeles Lakers: Kendall Stephens, SG, Nevada

48. Minnesota Timberwolves: Chandler Hutchison, SG, Boise State

49. San Antonio Spurs: Rawle Alkins, SG, Arizona

50. Indiana Pacers: Robert Franks, SF, Washinton State

51. New Orleans Pelicans: Kerwin Roach, SG, Texas

52. Utah Jazz: Kevin Hervey, SF, Texas Arlington

53. Oklahoma City Thunder: Chimezie Metu, PF, USC

54. Dallas Mavericks: Jalen Hudson, SG, Florida

55. Charlotte Hornets: Jaylen Adams, PG, St. Bonaventure

56. Philadelphia 76ers: Jacob Evans, SF, Cincinnati

57. Oklahoma City Thunder: Devonte Graham, PG, Kansas

58. Denver Nuggets: Austin Wiley, C, Auburn

59. Phoenix Suns: De’Anthony Melton, SG, USC