NBA Rumors: 3 trades Sixers should do (Tyreke Evans, Tony Snell, Mario Hezonja)

The Sixers are expected to me active participants at the trade deadline this week.

The Sixers (25-25) have reached a very crucial point of their season. Every game matters the rest of the way and has a high impact on their playoff chances.

Currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, there is little room for error. At 26-26, the Detroit Pistons are breathing down their neck and just acquired five-time All-Star Blake Griffin from the Clippers via trade.

It's no secret that the Sixers could use some depth and scoring in their backcourt, and with the NBA trade deadline quickly approaching on Thursday, they should surely think about testing the waters. Here are three trades Bryan Colangelo could pull the trigger on in the coming days.

1. A future protected first-round pick to Memphis for Tyreke Evans

Memphis has made it known that they want a first-round pick in return for Evans. If the Sixers can heavily protect the pick they send over, there's no reason not to do this deal.

Evans, a Chester native, is having arguably his best season as a pro. He's averaging 19.5 points, five assists and five rebounds per game, while shooting a career-best 39.2 percent from deep.

This would take much of the pressure off of Markelle Fultz's return and give the Sixers exactly what they were hoping to get out of Fultz in the meantime. If the Sixers are serious about making a playoff push, this is the type of deal to get them there.

2. Trevor Booker and two future second-round picks to Milwaukee for Tony Snell

Snell is the perfect "3-and-D" type player the Philly needs on the perimeter right now.

He's shooting a career-high 41.9 percent from deep this season and has shown throughout his career to be a pesky defender.

This price tag would be ideal to acquire a player like Snell. You're only giving up an expiring contact in Booker and a couple second-round picks, which you have plenty of. He'd fit in great as a backup for J.J. Redick or Robert Covington on the wing.

3. Justin Anderson to Orlando for Mario Hezonja

Orlando, did you need to get rid of a young, underperforming first-round pick from 2015? Well the Sixers have a similar player they would like to get off their hands, that happens to play the same position.

Both Anderson and Hezonja have not inspired much hope in their NBA careers. Hezonja, a former No. 5 pick for the Magic in 2015, would be a great buy-low candidate however for the Sixers.

Hezonja and the Sixers' Dario Saric were teammates growing up in Croatia. Maybe they could rekindle some of the success they shared together again in Philadelphia.

Hezonja is averaging just 7.5 points while shooting 35.5 percent from three in 18.1 minutes per game this season. But the low cost is there and if he can channel what made him a lottery pick again, the Sixers could just get themselves a steal.