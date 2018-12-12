NBA rumors: Suns moving to Seattle Sonics returning?

The Suns could be making a move away from Arizona. (Photo: Getty Images)

The NBA could be facing the very real possibility of another franchise relocating in the near future as the Phoenix Suns could be on their way out of Arizona.

As reported by Laurie Roberts of AZCentral.com, Phoenix Mayor Thelda Williams and Councilwomen Laura Pastor and Debra Stark have asked to postpone Wednesday's City Council vote on whether $150 million will be spent to renovate the Suns' current arena.

The reason? It won't pass, per Roberts.

If it doesn't, Suns owner Robert Sarver has alerted council members that he will relocate the team to either Seattle or Las Vegas.

The Suns have played their home games at Talking Stick Resort Arena since 1992 in what has become one of the most outdated NBA arenas in the league. Difficulties getting the building refurbished seems to be par for the course as Arizona's NHL franchise, the Coyotes, have been unable to lock down a site for a new arena.

It has sparked talks of the franchise relocating to Houston after the new Seattle franchise makes its debut in 2021.

Now, Seattle is facing the possibility of an NBA franchise returning to its city after the heartbreaking exit of the SuperSonics, who played in the Pacific Northwest from 1967-2008 before moving to Oklahoma City and becoming the Thunder.

With the Seattle NHL franchise confirmed, the Sonics' former home, KeyArena, has begun an $850 million renovation with the hopes that an NBA franchise will be housed there, as well.

The Emerald City will get plenty of competition from Las Vegas, though, as the Nevada attraction is quickly becoming a pro sports hotbed.

The NHL delivered Sin City's first-ever professional sports franchise in the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights, who defied the odds and went to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season last year. The NFL's Oakland Raiders are preparing for a move out there as well while the city continues to flirt with the idea of bringing an MLB franchise to the desert as well.

The Golden Knights' home, the shiny new T-Mobile Arena, can hold up to 18,000 fans for basketball.