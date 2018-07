NBA Summer League Schedule: Free Live Stream Link TV channel

The 2018 NBA Summer League will kick off on Monday, July 2 with all teams competing. All games will be shown live on either NBATV or one of several ESPN channels. You can live stream the NBA Summer League games for free here at this link or here at this link or here at this link. NBA Summer League Schedule: Free Live Stream.

Expected to compete in the 2018 Summer League are top overall pick Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns, Marvin Bagley III of the Sacramento Kings, Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks, Robert Williams of the Boston Celtics, Grayson Allen of the Utah Jazz, Collin Sexton of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Mo Bamba of the Orlando Magic and Donte DiVincenzo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Here is the full 2018 NBA Summer League TV schedule. All start times are Eastern Standard.

Monday, July 2

Hawks at Grizzlies (7 p.m., NBATV)

Heat at Warriors (9 p.m., NBATV)

Spurs at Jazz (9 p.m., NBATV)

Lakers at Kings (11 p.m., NBATV)

Tuesday, July 3

Spurs at Hawks (7 p.m., NBATV)

Heat at Lakers (9 p.m., ESPN2)

Grizzlies at Jazz (9 p.m., NBATV)

Warriors at Kings (11 p.m., NBATV)

Thursday, July 5

Lakers at Warriors (3 p.m., NBATV)

Heat at Kings (5 p.m., NBATV)

Grizzlies at Spurs (7 p.m., NBATV)

Hawks at Jazz (9 p.m., NBATV)

Friday, July 6

Rockets at Pacers (3 p.m., NBATV)

Raptors at Pelicans (3:30 p.m., ESPNU)

Nets at Magic (5 p.m., NBATV)

Thunder at Hornets (5:30 p.m., ESPNU)

Bucks at Pistons (7 p.m., NBATV)

Celtics at 76ers (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Cavaliers at Wizards (9 p.m., NBATV)

Mavericks at Suns (9:30 p.m., ESPN)

Nuggets at Timberwolves (11 p.m., NBATV)

Clippers at Warriors (11:30 p.m., ESPN)

Saturday, July 7

Trail Blazers at Jazz (3 p.m., NBATV)

Spurs at Pacers (3:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Heat at Pelicans (5 p.m., NBATV)

Knicks at Hawks (5:30 p.m., ESPN)

Thunder at Nets (7 p.m., NBATV)

Suns at Kings (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Pistons at Grizzlies (9 p.m., NBATV)

Bulls at Cavaliers (9:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Celtics at Nuggets (11 p.m., NBATV)

76ers at Lakers (11:30 p.m., ESPN)

Sunday, July 8

Timberwolves at Raptors (3 p.m., NBATV)

Wizards at Spurs (3:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Hornets at Heat (5 p.m., NBATV)

Trail Blazers at Hawks (5:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Mavericks at Bucks (7 p.m., NBATV)

Warriors at Rockets (7:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Jazz at Knicks (9 p.m., NBATV)

Grizzlies at Magic (9:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Kings at Clippers (11 p.m., NBATV)

Lakers at Bulls (11 p.m., ESPN2)

Monday, July 9

Pelicans at Pistons (3 p.m., ESPNU)

Raptors at Thunder (3:30 p.m., NBATV)

Pacers at Cavaliers (5 p.m., ESPN2)

Wizards at 76ers (5:30 p.m., NBATV)

Hornets at Celtics (7 p.m., ESPN2)

Warriors at Mavericks (7:30 p.m., NBATV)

Bucks at Nuggets (9 p.m., ESPNU)

Magic at Suns (9:30 p.m., NBATV)

Nets at Timberwolves (11 p.m., ESPNU)

Clippers at Rockets (11:30 p.m., NBATV)

Tuesday, July 10

Spurs at Trail Blazers (4 p.m., NBATV)

Jazz at Heat (4:30 p.m., ESPNU

Hawks at Bulls (6 p.m., NBATV)

Kings at Grizzlies (6:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Lakers at Knicks (8:30 p.m., ESPN2)