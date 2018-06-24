NBA Trade Rumors: Kawhi LeBron Lakers on hold?

The LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard to the Lakers rumors took a small hit this past weekend, but consider this coming week "posturing week" in the NBA with free agency a week away. LeBron and Kawhi joining forces in Los Angeles is still very much in play despite the recent noise to the contrary. NBA Trade Rumors Kawhi LeBron Lakers is sure to be one of the more searched topics in the coming days.

Carmelo Anthony's decision to cash in on $27.9 million in the 2018-19 season shouldn't come as much of a surprise. If Anthony opted out of his contract to test free agency waters, it would have gone down as one of the dumbest contractual decisions in NBA history considering Anthony would have earned a fraction of that if he chased a ring with his buddy LeBron. There were rumors earlier this year Anthony and Paul George would flee Oklahoma City to Los Angeles to join LeBron but that just never made sense financially for Anthony.

Now that Anthony is re-signed there is budding optimism that Paul George will also re-sign with the Thunder. George has until Friday to decide whether or not to opt into his contract with the Thunder. He is slated to earn $20.2 million this coming season if he chooses to opt-in.

"Even with the Thunder coming just two losses away from missing the playoffs, and then falling to Utah in six games during their first round matchup, there is all sorts of optimism in Oklahoma City that George will re-sign," USA Today's Sam Amick wrote. "Conversely, there's pessimism in LeBron James' camp that George would leave Oklahoma City. George has raved about the Thunder since the beginning, making it clear to USA Today Sports in September that the organization had earned his confidence from the start.

"Veteran guard Andre Roberson, whose season-ending patellar tendon injury in late January derailed the Thunder's defense, remains on track to be ready for training camp in October."

Now, Roberson is a fine player. But George has been around long enough to know that the NBA remains a superstar's league. And Oklahoma City's trio of superstars last year (if you even consider Anthony a superstar anymore), just could not cut it in the rugged Western Conference.

Chris Sheriden of Get More Sports said last week that the Spurs would not trade Kawhi “to Los Angeles or any other destination in the Western Conference,” and ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne tweeted that Spurs executives basically “shut the door” on a proposed Lakers trade.

Within the last week the Lakers contacted the Spurs to discuss a Kawhi Leonard trade. As one source put it, “they basically shut the door on us.” — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 21, 2018

That is worrisome to those who envision a Kawhi and LeBron pairing coming to fruition this summer. That said, the other teams in the mix for a Kawhi trade this summer are rightly worried that Kawhi will be nothing more than a rental as he will find his way to the Lakers one way or another. It may take another year, but the thought is that he will get to Los Angeles by hook or crook.

The Celtics are wary of trading the No. 3 pick in the NBA Draft two years ago – Jaylen Brown – for a one-year rental of Kawhi. And the Sixers, who are currently operating without a general manager, are worried Kawhi might not be the longterm third player to pair next to Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.