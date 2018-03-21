NCAA tournament college basketball Thursday schedule - Sweet 16

There are just 16 teams remaining in the 2018 NCAA men's basketball tournament and the tourney will resume Thursday night with four games, two in the South Region and two in the West Region. Here are the start times and TV channels for all of the Thursday games. The games will be broadcast nationally on CBS and TBS.

Thursday, March 22

11 Loyola Chicago versus 7 Nevada (7:07 p.m., CBS) - South Region Atlanta, Georgia

7 Texas A&M versus 3 Michigan (7:37 p.m., TBS) - West Region Los Angeles, California

9 Kansas State versus 5 Kentucky (9:37 p.m., CBS) - South Region Atlanta, Georgia

9 Florida State versus 4 Gonzaga (10:07 p.m, TBS) - West Region Los Angeles, California

Friday will also offer four games and the Elite 8 of the March Madness college basketball tournament will be played this coming Saturday and Sunday.