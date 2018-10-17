Nets 2018-19 NBA preview: What to watch

Things are finally beginning to look up for the Brooklyn Nets after the franchise was gutted by the Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce trade with the Boston Celtics five years ago.

General manager Sean Marks has done a commendable job getting this team poised for the future.

There is no denying that this team is an afterthought in the NBA and Eastern Conference after three-straight years of 28 wins or fewer. But there is a chance that the Nets could surprise some people and slip into the playoffs in the weak East.

Here are some things to look out for:

D'Angelo runs the show

Point guard D'Angelo Russell is entering his second year with the Nets after being acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers. The No. 2-overall pick in 2015 is still just 22 years old and will get his first opportunity to run the Nets offense after the departure of Jeremy Lin.

In an injury-shortened 48 games last year, Russell showed promise of becoming the team's floor general of the future, averaging 15.5 points and 5.2 assists per game. There were growing pains, though, as he struggled with turnovers and jelling with the offense.

Now with the keys to Brooklyn's offense all to himself, Russell's growth will be closely monitored by management to decipher the kind of talent they have in the backcourt.

Jarrett Allen's development

Second-year center Jarrett Allen went from rotational big man to starting center all within his rookie season.

While he still only averaged 24 minutes per game after the All-Star Break with 9.4-point and 6.1-rebound averages, expect the training wheels to come off in 2018-19.

Allen should be expected to put up close to a double-double every night while his interior defense could make him an imposing figure under the basket.

Watch out for a new asset to the 20-year-old's game, too. Allen has been working on his three-point shot to extend his offensive game and it looks to be paying off. He's made two-of-four attempts during the preseason.

All about the future

The summer moves made by Marks and the Nets will have little bearing on 2018-19, but more on next summer.

The trade of Lin and the quick flip of veteran center Dwight Howard, followed by the signings of veterans Kenneth Faried and Ed Davis, have the Nets sitting pretty ahead of Summer 2019.

Brooklyn acquired four draft picks (one first-round, three second-round) and opened up somewhere between $50 million and $70 million in cap space next summer. That will allow the Nets to go after two max salary free agents that will quickly make the franchise a contender next year.