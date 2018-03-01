New Ashley Graham twerking video: Most recent twerk

Twerking skills are in the eye of the beholder

You just can't win in today's society as Sports Illustrated model Ashley Graham's tweak display at a Sports Illustrated photo shoot was slammed by social media Twerk experts this week.

Fellow plus size model Toccara Jones said the following regarding Graham's Twerking: "Ashley could do a little better. I'm going to have to show you how to really pop it," Jones. said. "That twerking needs some help, boo … You gotta come through with a part two on that ass, a part two twerk. Try again!"

Ouch.

Here is the video in question.

Another angle.

Here is a previous video of Graham tweaking.