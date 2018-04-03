Disney is launching new ESPN subscriber-based service for sports fans

Disney has announced that it will launch a new subscriber-based ESPN streaming service made for sports fan to enjoy ESPN content 24-hours a day, seven days a week. The service is set to launch this month.

ESPN+, the new ESPN streaming service from Disney, will offer fans access to watch a variety of live sports original shows and films and exclusive studio programs. Those who enjoy ESPN programming will also have access to ESPN’s on-demand library.

According to ESPN, ESPN+ is part of a completely redesigned ESPN app, which will be the main hub for all ESPN content. The new ESPN streaming service will be available through ESPN.com.

How does ESPN+ differ from ESPN?

The idea behind the app is simple: To connect fans with more live sports and ESPN content, but with a subscription model that’s not connected to a normal cable subscription.

“With ESPN+, fans have access to thousands more live games, world-class original programs and on-demand sports content, all at a great price,” according to James Pitaro ESPN President and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks.

ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-customer service, which could mean that company wants to see how this does before rolling out a Disney subscription-based streaming in 2019.

According to ESPN, the ESPN streaming service will include more than 180 MLB and NHL games and offer customers one game per day for the regular season. This might be good for someone who appreciates watching games, but not as good for someone expecting to see their local team play because those games are subject to regional blackouts.

The ESPN+ service will offer year-round coverage of boxing, including a selection of the main event fights beginning with the April 21 Amir Khan vs. Phil Lo Greco fight scheduled for April 21 in Liverpool, England. Subscribers will also have access to replays of main event fights and other pay-per-view events from the Big Fights archives.

The ESPN+ service will also carry more than 250 MLS soccer games and a wide range of college sports including football, basketball baseball and others such as track & field, gymnastics, swimming and lacrosse and more.

How much does ESPN streaming service, ESPN+ cost?

The ESPN+ streaming service with access to live sports and original programming will cost $4.99 per month. While this might not be a full substitute for ESPN through a cable subscription, it will give sports fans access to ESPN content at a reasonable price.

When will ESPN+ be available

The new ESPN streaming service, ESPN+ will be available on April 12.