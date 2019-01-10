New NSFW Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Instagram pics photos

Former college football star and pop sensation Tim Tebow is getting hitched to girlfriend Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters as he popped the question to her this week.

“Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world,” Tebow wrote on his Instagram. “You’re the love of my life, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Nel-Peters won Miss Universe in 2017. The South African model was a quick study in the pageant world as she won her first competition to become Miss South Africa in 2017.

Tebow proposed to Nel-Peters at Tebow’s family farm in Jacksonville, Florida.

Here is a link to Nel-Peters Instagram and below are some NSFW pics and photos of the future wife of Tebow.

