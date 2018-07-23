Sports

New York Daily News layoffs: Which sports writers are out?

The Daily News has axed half of its newsroom on Monday.
By
Joe Pantorno
 Published : July 23, 2018
Daily News (Photo: Getty Images)
(Photo: Getty Images)

It was a dark Monday in the journalism world as the New York Daily News laid off roughly half of its newsroom, including a number of talented and popular sportswriters. 

 

Owned by Chicago-based Tronc, the Daily News laid off a number of back-shop jobs shortly after taking over in September of 2017. While it took 10 months before those cuts made it to the newsroom, rumors were growing louder over the past few weeks. 

 

The Daily News is one of President Donald Trump's fiercest critics, but its sports staff has been filled with well-established giants in the media industry. Per Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, the Daily News cut its sports staff from 34 employees down to just nine.  

 

Metro New York will aggregate those cut by the newspaper as they announce it:

 

New York Daily News layoffs: Sports section

Frank Isola was the paper's lead New York Knicks and NBA writer:

 

Mike Mazzeo was the New York Yankees' beat reporter:

 

John Harper was one of the paper's most established baseball insiders columnists having worked at the publication since 1994:

 

Peter Botte spent 21 years at the Daily News covering mostly baseball:

 

Daniel Popper was a sports reporter and hosted the Daily News' sports talk podcast:

 

Christian Red was on the sports desk for 16 years:

 

Kevin Armstrong is best known for his work with college hoops:

Related Articles:
Tags:
SportsKnicksYankeesMets
 
Latest From ...
Most Popular From ...
 
READTODAY'S METRO
Read Todays metro
Latest News
 
Trending

Latest Events

 