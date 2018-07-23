New York Daily News layoffs: Which sports writers are out?

The Daily News has axed half of its newsroom on Monday.

Owned by Chicago-based Tronc, the Daily News laid off a number of back-shop jobs shortly after taking over in September of 2017. While it took 10 months before those cuts made it to the newsroom, rumors were growing louder over the past few weeks.

The Daily News is one of President Donald Trump's fiercest critics, but its sports staff has been filled with well-established giants in the media industry. Per Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, the Daily News cut its sports staff from 34 employees down to just nine.

Metro New York will aggregate those cut by the newspaper as they announce it:

New York Daily News layoffs: Sports section

Frank Isola was the paper's lead New York Knicks and NBA writer:

Just a quick update.... pic.twitter.com/77qgTOgKgY — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) July 23, 2018

Mike Mazzeo was the New York Yankees' beat reporter:

My time with the News has come to an end. Getting to cover the #Yankees was an incredible opportunity. Thanks to everyone who read and commented on my work. It was an honor working with such a talented staff. On to the next chapter. — Mike Mazzeo (@MazzNYDN) July 23, 2018

John Harper was one of the paper's most established baseball insiders columnists having worked at the publication since 1994:

Word is everywhere, obviously, so I feel obligated to say I'm out at the Daily News with so many others. Sad day but it was a great run for 25-plus years. Great teammates there. Thanks to all for reading. — John Harper (@NYDNHarper) July 23, 2018

Peter Botte spent 21 years at the Daily News covering mostly baseball:

The Daily News has been such a special place to work and the relationships and friendships fostered there have meant the world to me and my family.

It's been quite a run, guys and gals. Thanks for putting up with me for the last 21 years. More to come, for sure. — Peter Botte (@PeterBotte) July 23, 2018

Daniel Popper was a sports reporter and hosted the Daily News' sports talk podcast:

Christian Red was on the sports desk for 16 years:

After 16 years, I’m out at the Daily News. Met a ton of interesting people, worked alongside great colleagues & peers, and fortunate enough to do a lot of cool stories. Looking forward to the next chapter and appreciate the readership. — Christian Red (@CRedRojo) July 23, 2018

Kevin Armstrong is best known for his work with college hoops: