10 most memorable New York sports moments of 2017

Metro New York takes a look at the biggest sports moments that went down in the Big Apple.

And just like that, another year is in the books.

As we at Metro prepare to kiss 2017 goodbye, we can’t help but take a moment and think back to all the big events that got us here.

We have a lot to be thankful for.

When it comes to the sports department here in New York, there was rarely a dull moment.

With nine professional sports teams in the New York metropolitan area, there is no such thing as downtime for sports fans here. Something tells me that New Yorkers wouldn’t want it any other way.

During this calendar year, we’ve seen the teams around this city experience very high peaks and disappointingly low valleys. New stars have emerged while familiar faces have departed. And the rabid fan bases that support them stayed as passionate as ever.

Here are the top storylines in New York sports this year.

As always, thank you for reading, and I can’t wait for what 2018 holds for all of us:

1. The Summer of Judge

Aaron Judge electrified New York this season, putting up one of the best rookie seasons in MLB history with a record 52 home runs on his way to American League Rookie of the Year honors.

2. A Giant Disaster

A season that began with NFC East title aspirations quickly became a nightmare. The Giants crashed and burned toward the bottom of the league standings as one of its worst teams, resulting in the firing of head coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese.

3. Moving Melo

The much-anticipated split between Carmelo Anthony and the Knicks came to fruition shortly before the start of the regular season as the All-Star waived his no-trade clause to be sent to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

4. Meet the Mess

Once again, injuries swept through the Mets clubhouse this season as they lost Noah Syndergaard, Yoenis Cespedes, Jeurys Familia and many others for extended periods of time. It was a big reason they finished near the bottom of the NL East.

5. Baby Bombers' Improbable Run

In what was supposed to be a rebuilding year, the Yankees rode a young core to a Wild Card berth, defeating the Minnesota Twins before downing the Cleveland Indians in the ALDS. They were one win away from the pennant, falling to the Houston Astros in seven games.

6. Bye, Phil-icia

A wild summer almost saw former Knicks GM and VP Phil Jackson trade away Kristaps Porzingis while clashing with ownership about Carmelo Anthony’s future with the team. Melo’s drama was the last straw for the club, who fired Jackson just days after selecting Frank Ntilikina in the NBA draft.

7. Eli's Benching

As one final twist of the knife to Giants fans before being fired, former head coach Ben McAdoo benched Eli Manning for the team’s Week 13 matchup against the Oakland Raiders, ending the veteran’s streak of 210-consecutive games started, the second-longest in NFL history.

8. Isles Headed Home

After much speculation, the Islanders finally found a site for a stable, hockey-first home of their own at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. The club will likely leave Brooklyn after the 2018-19 season and return to Nassau County on Long Island.

9. So Much For The Tank

Not many people expected the Jets to win more than a game or two in 2017. But head coach Todd Bowles inspired his team to exceed expectations this season. Before a broken hand ended his campaign, Josh McCown proved that he can still kick it in the NFL, winning five games.

10. Bash Bros., Part Deux

While the Yankees were almost lovable after their surprising run to the ALCS, the “Evil Empire” officially returned when they hooked up with former shortstop and Marlins owner Derek Jeter, trading for reigning home run champion and NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton to add even more punch to a potent lineup.