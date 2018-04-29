2018 NFL Draft: What are Jets getting with Sam Darnold?

Analyzing the man that is slated to become the franchise quarterback of Gang Green.

The New York Jets might not have gotten their first choice of quarterback after the Cleveland Browns took Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, but Gang Green still got quite a prospect in USC passer Sam Darnold.

It was well worth GM Mike Maccagnan’s gamble of trading up from No. 6 to No. 3 in order to do so as Darnold was considered by many to be one of, if not the best quarterback at the draft this year.

There is no denying that heavy expectations will be placed on Darnold’s shoulder whenever he steps under center at MetLife Stadium, but he will at least have some time to acclimate to life in the NFL as the Jets have Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater to help the youngster’s development.

He might not play immediately, but there is plenty of promise surrounding Darnold and his future in green: