2018 NFL mock drafts predict Giants go QB, Jets elsewhere

Both the Giants and the Jets are picking in the top 10 of the 2018 NFL draft.

Neither the New York Giants or the New York Jets are in the playoffs, meaning that mock draft season is officially on.

Yes, the college football season isn’t over. The Senior Bowl isn’t even on the radar. But that won’t stop some mock draft silliness.

With the semifinals of the College Football Playoff completed on Monday night leading to an all-SEC championship game, a new slate of mock drafts has been rolled out. The implications are clearly there for both New York teams, one in full-fledged rebuilding mode and another that is a strong offseason away from the playoffs.

The Giants, picking No. 2, need help everywhere. Hard to think of a spot on the field where they couldn’t use an upgrade.

Since the losses started to mount in the fall, they have been linked to a quarterback despite the fact that Eli Manning appears to be returning in 2018 as the starter. The Sporting News has the Giants taking UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen and apparently grooming him for a year under Manning. In addition, the Bleacher Report mock has the Giants taking Rosen as well, despite their needs at nearly every other position.

Surprise, surprise, The Big Lead also has the Giants taking Rosen.

Although, surely, this will change a dozen times between now and the Combine.

For the Jets, 5-11 was a better than expected season. They are bringing back their head coach and general manager, giving them some continuity in their rebuild.

Courtland Sutton, the SMU wide receiver and one of the top playmakers in the draft, is the Jets pick at No. 6 according to the Sporting News. A wide receiver would be a good fit, the Sporting News writes, because “adding Sutton to pair with Robby Anderson should make for an easier job” with whoever their starting quarterback will be. Bleacher Report has the Jets in on Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson, a very intriguing idea given their need along the offensive line as well. Nelson is also a Jersey guy, always a plus.

The Big Lead also has the Jets going offensive line, with Connor Williams, the Texas offensive linemen, as the Jets pick at No. 6, noting that “there isn’t a QB here worth taking.”