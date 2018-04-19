2018 NFL schedule: Jets Lions open Monday Night Football

Monday Night Football isn't starting with what you would call a "barn burner."

The New York Post has reported Thursday morning that the New York Jets and Detroit Lions will kick off the 2018 season on Monday night, Sept. 10. The teams combined for a 16-18 record last season and don't provide any sort of rivalry, which makes it an odd choice to open up the season with.

This will be the Jets' first Monday night game since 2016 when they were drubbed 41-10 by the Indianapolis Colts. Last year they played in just a single primetime slot, a Thursday night win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 9.

However, there could be some new faces that Monday Night Football will get to introduce. It will be the head coaching debut of Lions leading man Matt Patricia, the former New England Patriots defensive coordinator who was hired over the winter.

For the Jets, Josh McCown has the starting quarterback job for now, but new signing Teddy Bridgewater and the possibility of a rookie taken with the No. 3 pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, could provide a primetime start for a fresh face in green.