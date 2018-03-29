2018 Yankees preview: Lineup, rotation, predictions, more

Baseball is back in the Bronx and Metro NY takes a look at all things Yankees.

The New York Yankees newest manager Aaron Boone is inheriting the Lamborghini of baseball teams.

After coming off an improbable run to the ALCS last season where they were a game within the World Series, the Yankees spent this winter reloading even further, creating one of the juggernauts in the American League.

After the acquisition of Giancarlo Stanton, the Bronx bombers are expected to truly fulfill their nickname as this squad holds the promise of resurrecting the designation of "Murderers' Row," an honor reserved for the heart of the 1927 Yankees lineup, which included Hall of Famers Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig and Tony Lazzeri.

Ninety-one years later, opposing pitchers are expected to quake before Stanton, Aaron Juge — coming off a rookie season in which he blasted 52 home runs — and Gary Sanchez.

Those three bats could very well account for over 130 home runs this season, especially in the hitter-friendly ballpark that is Yankee Stadium.

With big expectations, click here to see where we think the Yankees will finish in 2018.

Now let's meet the Yankees:

New York Yankees Opening Day 25-man roster

Dellin Betances- RHP

Aroldis Chapman- LHP

Sonny Gray- RHP

Chad Green- RHP

Jonathan Holder- RHP

Tommy Kahnle- RHP

Jordan Montgomery- LHP

David Robertson- RHP

CC Sabathia- LHP

Luis Severino- RHP

Chasen Shreve- LHP

Masahiro Tanaka- RHP

Adam Warren- RHP

Tyler Austin- 1B

Brandon Drury- 3B

Brett Gardner- LF

Didi Gregorius- SS

Aaron Hicks- CF

Aaron Judge- RF/DH

Austin Romine- C

Gary Sanchez- C

Giancarlo Stanton- RF/DH

Ronald Torreyes- UT

Tyler Wade- 2B

Neil Walker- 2B/1B

Yankees projected starters , 2018 numbers

Catcher: Gary Sanchez- .286, 32 HR, 88 RBI

While he will sometimes get lost within the fanfare that is Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, Sanchez might just be the Yankees' best all-around hitter. He'll flirt with a .290 average for a majority of the season and should lead all catchers in home runs in 2018.

1st Base: Tyler Austin- .246, 8 HR, 26 RBI

Frustrating news for Greg Bird turns into Austin's gain as the Yankees' starting first baseman is facing a six-to-eight-week absence in order to recover from surgery on his right ankle. In his limited time in the majors, Austin has shown that he is either feast or famine. Expect Neil Walker to also see time at first for added depth at the position.

2nd Base: Neil Walker- .263, 19 HR, 61 RBI, Tyler Wade- .246, 3 HR, 21 RBI

The veteran Walker adds some more pop toward the bottom of the Yankees lineup where he will split time at second with Wade, who was a darkhorse to make the team. But his ability to show a reliable glove and that he can handle big-league pitching made him impossible to cut.

3rd Base: Brandon Drury- .272, 13 HR, 52 RBI

After the loss of Todd Frazier and Chase Headley, the Yankees were in need of an established third baseman or they'd have to rely on unproven youngsters, whether that be Miguel Andujar or Gleyber Torres. Drury will be featured at the bottom of New York's lineup.\

Shortstop: Didi Gregorius- .276, 20 HR, 68 RBI

Gregorius has evolved from a light-hitting shortstop to the Yankees' franchise record-holder for most home runs set in a single season by a player at the position. His lefty bat will continue to eat up right-handers in 2018 as he continues developing into a pull hitter.

Left Field: Brett Gardner- .260, 15 HR, 45 RBI

While there had been some questions about Gardner's future in New York, he'll be the Yankees' lead-off man once again this season. He's getting better with age, coming off a 2017 campaign in which he belted a career-high 21 home runs.

Center Field: Aaron Hicks- .251, 17 HR, 56 RBI

With Clint Frazier lurking in the minors (once fully healed from a concussion), Hicks has to show the Yankees that he is capable of being the team's everyday center fielder from here on out. That means cutting down on strikeouts and raising up the average.

Right Field: Aaron Judge- .268, 42 HR, 96 RBI

It would be unfair to expect Judge to recreate the numbers he put up during his stellar rookie campaign. The league now knows how to pitch to him (low and away), which means the adjustments he made during the offseason are imperative to his success.

Designated Hitter: Giancarlo Stanton- .274, 54 HR, 112 RBI

There is going to be plenty of pressure placed squarely on the shoulders of the reigning National League MVP. But Giancarlo Stanton has never played in this large a market or under these kinds of expectations. Regardless, he is one of the premier power hitters in Major League Baseball and is going to feast upon the short porches of Yankee Stadium.

Starting Rotation:

Luis Severino- 16-7, 3.27 ERA, 229 K's

Masahiro Tanaka- 12-8, 3.65 ERA, 172 K's

Sonny Gray- 12-10, 3.87 ERA, 161 K's

CC Sabathia- 8-8, 4.19 ERA, 132 K's

Jordan Montgomery- 7-9, 4.06 ERA, 139 K's