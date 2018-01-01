5 bold New York sports predictions for 2018

Hang on to your hats because Kristian Dyer is forecasting an eventful 2018 for New York sports.

Almost across the board, 2017 was a disappointing and frustrating year for New York sports. But 2018, oh baby there is promise.

We have to cling to promise, right?

So grab a couple of Tylenol for what's left of your New Year’s Day headache and enjoy a shot of optimism for 364 days of New York sports glory.

Five bold predictions for New York sports in 2018:

The Rangers and the Devils will meet in the playoffs

If the season ended today, both the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils make the playoffs. The Devils have been a surprise this year, a young team coming together and the Rangers have improved on their rough start. Both teams will make the postseason.

Even bolder: Let’s take this one a step further…Rangers win the Atlantic Division and meet the Devils in the playoffs.

The Knicks will make the playoffs

After trading Carmelo Anthony this offseason, the Knicks were supposed to be bad. But here they are, hovering around .500 and in the mix for the playoffs. They won’t make it this year but after an offseason splash of cash, the 2018-19 season will end somewhere in the NBA playoffs. Ride out this year and the next one could be promising for Knicks fans.

Even bolder: Kristaps Porziņģis is named to the All-NBA team.

Rutgers will make a bowl game

This will be head coach Chris Ash’s third year with the program and each year has seen growth and development. Ash has this team headed the right way with another very solid recruiting class.

Even bolder: Rutgers plays and wins in the Pinstripe Bowl, with running back Jonathan Hilliman (a graduate transfer from Boston College) topping 100 yards against his old team.

Both NFL teams will be better, one makes the playoffs

This will be a better NFL season in New York. The New York Giants got the general manager selection right and will make a smart move at head coach. Across town, the New York Jets did the right thing in bringing back general manager Mike Maccagnan and head coach Todd Bowles.

Even bolder: Free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins leads the Jets to a 10-6 record and the playoffs. They win the AFC Wild Card Game.

The Yankees are again playoff bound

A bit of a late run spurred the Yankees to the playoffs last year, a bright light in New York sports. There will be no let-down this year as the team will again win over 90 games but this time they take the AL East.

Even bolder: The Yankees make the World Series, losing to the Chicago Cubs in six games.