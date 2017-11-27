5 free agents the Mets should pursue for 2018

New York has some work to do if it wants to reach the playoffs for the third time in four seasons.

If the Mets are set on a veteran option at first base, Eric Hosmer is the top option. (Photo: Getty Images)

We're less than two weeks away from Major League Baseball's winter meetings in Walt Disney World, also known as the happiest place on earth.

There are going to be a lot of happy campers come the end of the four-day extravaganza as there will be a number of free agents and trades likely to go down.

For the New York Mets, the objective is to erase the memories of last year's disastrous campaign and find the necessary pieces needed to get back into contention in the National League East.

In order to do so, they'll have to be active on the free-agent market to provide some upgrades around the roster.

Here are five possible options the Mets could look at this winter:

Lorenzo Cain, CF

2017 stats: .300 BA, .363 OBP, 15 HR, 49 RBI, 26 SB

Cain could help complete an imposing Mets outfield with Yoenis Cespedes and Michael Conforto while giving the team a viable leadoff option. With on-base percentage a need within the Mets' lineup, that .363 mark would be a huge addition to the top of the order.

Todd Frazier, 3B

2017 stats: .213 BA, .344 OBP, 27 HR, 76 RBI

With David Wright’s continuing injury woes, Frazier could provide a dependable glove and power bat as a short-term option at third. He showed with the crosstown Yankees that he can quickly become a glue guy in the clubhouse that can keep things loose in high-pressure situations.

Eric Hosmer, 1B

2017 stats: .318 BA, .385 OBP, 25 HR, 94 RBI

The Mets don’t seem too high on Dominic Smith, which makes Hosmer an enticing target considering he just put up the best season of his career. While they have also been linked with Carlos Santana, the Mets should consider going after Hosmer, who is three years younger than Santana and provides a left-handed glove at first base.

Pat Neshek, RP

2017 stats: 62.1 IP, 1.59 ERA, 0.866 WHIP, 69 K's

For a team in desperate need of bullpen help, the veteran Neshek could become an invaluable middle reliever ahead of AJ Ramos and Jeurys Familia. Known for his nonconventional delivery, Neshek just had a career year despite turning 37 years old.

Eduardo Nunez, IF

2017 stats: .313 BA, .341 OBP, 12 HR, 58 RBI, 24 SB

It would be wise for the Mets to prepare for injuries should they strike again. Not only can Nunez play second, third and shortstop, his bat reached new heights in 2017 as he became an important contributor to the San Francisco Giants and later the Boston Red Sox after being traded.