An all-too early Giants 7-round 2018 NFL mock draft

The echoes of fans chanting Eli Manning’s name this past Sunday still echo dimly around MetLife Stadium and yet, it is already time for the New York Giants to move on and begin thinking about the NFL draft.

As such, Metro is already thinking about the Giants and their seven picks, what they should do and where they should go with the rebuilding of this team that was in the playoffs a year ago.

Here is a look at a way too early mock draft for the Giants. Caution: This isn’t a predictable draft.

Round 1 – With the second pick, the Giants will be tempted to go with a quarterback. But with an assumption that Eli Manning returns, the Giants can select best the best available talent and help any number of positions. Or they can make a trade.

So with shades of the Carson Wentz trade two years ago, the Giants trade across town with the New York Jets, who covet a quarterback at No. 2. In exchange, the Giants get the Jets first-round pick this year (No. 6), a third and fourth-round pick and multiple picks in 2019.

They move a pick and get great value while adding multiple picks this year and next. This can kick-start a rebuild in a hurry.

Round 1 (from the Jets) – With their newly acquired sixth-overall pick, the Giants take Texas offensive lineman Connor Williams. The move allows Ereck Flowers to move to right tackle, assuming he’s even on the team come April. The Giants finally address one of their needs along the offensive line after having ignored it the past several drafts.

Round 2- Picking early in the second round has its advantages and the Giants go with NC State quarterback Ryan Finley. While he hasn’t declared yet, the Wolfpack quarterback could benefit from sitting one year (or two) behind Manning. But he has starting tools in his bag.

Round 3- After going offense with the first two picks, Uchenna Nwosu is the pick here. An outside linebacker, he would give the Giants good length and speed. Played in some big games for USC as well. Steps right into the two-deep with starting potential.

Round 3 (from the Jets)- In a pick acquired in that deal with the Jets, the Giants turn around early in the third round and go offensive line again. The pick here is Billy Price from Ohio State, a guard who could compete for early playing time.

Round 4- Given the uncertainty in the secondary, the Giants pick of Tarvarus McFadden fits a need. A long cornerback, he adds depth and could also become a part of sub packages early on.

Round 4 (from the Jets)- D.J. Moore doesn’t fill a need but the talented Maryland wide receiver is too good to pass up. A reliable route-runner with good hands. Adds needed depth for a season but has potential to be a starter.

Round 5- Poona Ford will be a nice value addition to the defensive line. The Giants need depth in the interior and the Texas defensive tackle can do that. A bit short, his thick body can help in the run game.

Round 6- The Giants go defensive line in back-to-back rounds as Kemoko Turay has huge upside, the Rutgers defensive end a physical freak that will remind some of Jason Pierre-Paul’s tape from South Florida. He can come in and help the pass rush immediately while eventually growing into a full-time role.

Round 7- Having rushed for 1,799 yards, Fordham’s Chase Edmunds may not have played against stiff competition but he has some serious potential. A late round steal in the making for the Giants.

Mock draft breakdown

Offensive line (2) – Connor Williams (T), Billy Price (G)

Quarterback (1) – Ryan Finley

Wide receiver (1) – D.J. Moore

Running back (1) – Chase Edmunds

Defensive line (2) – Poona Ford (DT), Kemoko Turay (DE)

Linebacker (1) - Uchenna Nwosu (OLB)

Secondary (1) - Tarvarus McFadden (CB)